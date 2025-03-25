Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has uplisted its American listing to the OTCQB® Venture Market, and has received DTC eligibility.

OTCQB Uplisting: Expanding Access to U.S. Investors

Gold Hunter is pleased to announce that its common shares have been uplisted to the OTCQB® Venture Market in the United States under the new trading symbol "HNTRF" effective immediately. The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: HUNT) as well as on the European Frankfurt Stock Exchange (6RH).

The OTCQB Venture Market serves as a premier trading platform for emerging companies, offering greater visibility, liquidity, and transparency to United States investors. Companies must meet stringent financial and regulatory requirements, including annual verification, management certification, and compliance with U.S. securities laws.

Gold Hunter's proactive uplisting aligns with upcoming OTC Market structure changes, including the introduction of the OTCID Basic Market, effective July 1, 2025. This shift highlights the importance of companies qualifying for OTCQB and OTCQX, where higher disclosure standards drive greater investor confidence and trading efficiency.

For more information on these changes, visit: [OTC Markets Announcement]

Gold Hunter Receives DTC Eligibility

The Company is also pleased to announce that its submitted application for Depository Trust Company (DTC) eligibility has been received and approved. DTC eligibility simplifies the trading process by allowing U.S. investors to trade, settle, and transfer shares electronically, increasing liquidity, reducing transaction costs, and streamlining stock transfers for shareholders.

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs data-driven exploration strategies to unlock value in Newfoundland's emerging mining districts.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals, Gold Hunter assembled the Great Northern Project, expanding its strike length by 64% to 40 kilometres. Positioned in one of Newfoundland's most prospective gold regions, the Company is committed to responsible exploration and maximizing shareholder value.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Sean A. Kingsley

President, CEO, and Director

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors such as metal price fluctuations, exploration results, project modifications, economic conditions, and regulatory changes may impact the Company's plans and performance.

Gold Hunter undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/245947

SOURCE: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.