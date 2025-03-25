Vancouver, British Columbia and Antigua and Barbuda--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) today announced the sale of its first international franchise, located in Antigua & Barbuda. This franchise sale marks Stardust Solar's initial expansion outside of North America and reflects the company's ongoing strategy to grow its renewable energy presence internationally.

Stardust Solar, a North American Franchisor of residential and light-commercial solar installations, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment, experienced strong growth in 2024, increased customer adoption, and strategic partnerships. The company now has 80+ franchise territories in just 4 years since the launch of our franchising network.



The Antigua & Barbuda franchise was acquired for $50,000 USD, highlighting confidence in the company's franchise model and positioning Stardust Solar to serve the Caribbean region with its renewable energy solutions.

"Establishing our first international franchise in Antigua & Barbuda is an important step for Stardust Solar as we expand globally," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO. "We are committed to supporting our new franchise partner and excited to see the positive impact our renewable energy solutions will bring to the Caribbean market."

"We're excited to partner with Stardust Solar and become the first international franchisee in Antigua & Barbuda. Stardust Solar's proven franchise model, combined with their comprehensive support and training, gives us confidence as we embark on this journey to deliver innovative and sustainable energy solutions to our local communities." - said Rodrigue Wahba.

Key Highlights:

International Expansion: Stardust Solar's first franchise outside North America.

Strategic Investment: Franchise purchased for $50,000 USD, demonstrating market confidence.

Continued Growth: Builds upon a strong increase in system wide sales during 2024.

The Antigua & Barbuda franchise will benefit from Stardust Solar's established training programs, technology, and support systems, enabling effective service delivery and high-quality installations.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

