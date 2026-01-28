Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") announced today that a feature article produced by Market One has been published on BNN Bloomberg.

The article examines accelerating global solar adoption, policy and cost trends shaping deployment, and Stardust Solar's positioning around recurring revenues from royalties, technology-enabled subscriptions, and franchised solar operations.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/01/28/as-solar-demand-reaches-new-highs-stardust-solar-continues-to-scale/

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) is a diversified solar royalty company developing multiple recurring revenue streams across residential, commercial, and utility-scale markets in North America, with international expansion initiatives underway. The Company generates revenues through royalties, licensing arrangements, subscription models, training & education programs, and contributions from its clean-energy franchise operations, all structured to support scalable, recurring value creation.

