Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") announced an expanded sustainability strategy across Africa, developed in collaboration with Eden People + Planet and its growing utility-scale solar development in Zambia. The initiative supports the Company's long-term growth strategy by integrating environmental responsibility directly into its international renewable energy and infrastructure investments.

Since 2018, Stardust Solar has supported the planting of 51,463 trees worldwide, formally recognized in 2025. In 2026, the Company expanded its sustainability focus beyond tree planting to include ecological restoration, carbon sequestration, community development, and responsible infrastructure deployment built into its renewable energy operations. This expanded focus directly supports Stardust Solar's 30MW utility-scale solar project in Zambia, where the Company is advancing clean power generation while prioritizing sustainable land use, biodiversity protection, and long-term community impact. This approach reflects Stardust Solar's commitment to building scalable, durable assets while managing environmental and social considerations that support long-term project performance and well-governed project development.

"Zambia represents an important opportunity for Stardust Solar to demonstrate how renewable energy development can create lasting environmental and economic value," said Mark Tadros, Chief Executive Officer of Stardust Solar. "Zambia offers a stable and well-regulated environment for renewable energy investment, supported by clear regulatory frameworks and an optimal geographic setting for utility-scale solar development. By working collaboratively with government and community partners, we are focused on delivering clean energy solutions that support local priorities, protect natural ecosystems, and contribute to long-term growth."

As part of its work with Eden People + Planet, Stardust Solar continues to support large-scale, community-led restoration initiatives across Africa, including the Musokotwane-Nyawa Project in Zambia, an estimated 185,000-hectare conservation and restoration initiative within the KAZA Trans-Frontier Conservation Area. Additional projects supported through Eden's portfolio include the Rubeho Mountains Carbon Project in Tanzania and the Olokeri Project in Kenya, which together advance long-term conservation, carbon sequestration, and community-led land management.

"Sustainability, for us, is about building durable value on multiple levels, environmental, social, and economic," said Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c), Vice President of Corporate Communications at Stardust Solar. "A circular economy means designing growth, so resources are regenerated, communities benefit, and clean energy projects contribute positively well beyond their operational footprint. Our work in Zambia reflects that commitment in a meaningful and measurable way."

Together, these initiatives reinforce Stardust Solar's approach to scaling renewable energy responsibly while supporting long-term asset performance, community progress, and shareholder value.

