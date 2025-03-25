BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Viomi Technology Co. (VIOT) reported full year 2024 net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 63.4 million compared to a net loss of RMB 84.7 million, prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 79.9 million compared to a net loss of RMB 84.6 million. Net revenues were RMB 2.12 billion, an increase of 29.3% from prior year.Second-half net income was RMB 56.8 million, compared to a net loss of RMB 32.0 million for the same period of 2023. Net revenues were RMB 1.28 billion, an increase of 42.8% from RMB 897.9 million for the same period of 2023.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX