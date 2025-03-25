Wetouch Technology Inc.: WeTouch Technologies Inc. Unveils New Corporate Video and Website to Strengthen Shareholder Engagement

WeTouch Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:WETH), a global leader in high-quality touch display solutions, today announced the release of a new corporate video and the launch of its redesigned corporate website, wetouchtech.com . These initiatives underscore the company's commitment to fostering better communication and transparency with its U.S. shareholders.

The new corporate video provides an engaging overview of WeTouch Technologies Inc., highlighting its vision, operations, and cutting-edge manufacturing process. Featuring exclusive footage of the company's state-of-the-art production facilities, the video offers viewers a window into WeTouch's dedication to innovation, quality, and technological excellence. It is prominently displayed on the homepage of the new website and is also available for viewing on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtXh72q28Ws&t=73s .

"We believe in the power of connection-not just through our technology, but through open and honest communication with our shareholders," said Jack Lien, CEO of WeTouch Technologies Inc. "This video and website are vital steps toward sharing our story, our vision, and our commitment to building a stronger relationship with our investor community."

The newly launched website, wetouchtech.com , is designed to be a user-friendly and comprehensive resource for shareholders and potential investors. It provides easy access to essential company information, including financial updates, news, and insights into WeTouch's strategic initiatives. The corporate video is a centerpiece of the homepage, inviting visitors to explore the company's mission and operations in greater depth.

These efforts reflect WeTouch's dedication to improving engagement with its U.S. shareholders by offering greater visibility into its business and long-term goals. As a leader in touch display solutions, the company continues to prioritize innovation and transparency as it grows its global presence.

About WeTouch Technology Inc.:

WeTouch Technology Inc. is a leading provider of high-quality touch display solutions, committed to revolutionizing human-machine interaction across various industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, WeTouch delivers cutting-edge technology and unmatched performance in touch display solutions worldwide.

Investors Relation Contact:

Michael Wei

Hwey@horizonconsultancy.co

