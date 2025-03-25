Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2025
13 Leser
Fragbite Group AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Fragbite Group

Finanznachrichten News

Fragbite Group AB (publ) ("the Company") held an Extra General Meeting ("EGM") today on 25 March 2025 at Norrmalmstorg 14 in Stockholm. The following resolutions were made:

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' decision to issue shares
The EGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' decision of 3 March 2025 to issue a maximum of 324,757 shares subject to the approval of an Annual General Meeting.

Through the issue, the number of shares and votes in the Company will increase by 324,757 shares to a total of 7,340,223 shares, and the Company's registered share capital will increase by SEK 162,378.50 to SEK 3,670,111.50.

Detailed terms
For detailed terms and conditions regarding the above resolutions at the EGM, reference is made to the notice made available at the Company and published on the Company's website:
www.fragbitegroup.com.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer
em@fragbitegroup.com
Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

