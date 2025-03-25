Nord Anglia Education further strengthens safeguarding with global appointments

Former CEO of NSPCC and global safeguarding lead at Save the Children join Nord Anglia

LONDON, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group, Nord Anglia Education, today announced two safeguarding leadership appointments. Sir Peter Wanless has been appointed Independent Safeguarding Advisor, and Nikki Holmes has been appointed as Group Head of Safeguarding.

Sir Peter Wanless

Sir Peter Wanless was CEO of the UK charity the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) from 2013 to 2024. He was knighted in the 2021 New Year Honours for services to children, young people, and the charitable sector.

As Independent Safeguarding Advisor his consulting role sees him report to Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board, chaired by Lord David Puttnam.

As part of his engagement, Peter will advise on Nord Anglia's safeguarding strategy, ensuring the group continues to meet and exceed the highest standards of care and protection across its global network of schools.

Nikki Holmes

Nikki Holmes joins Nord Anglia from Save the Children Australia, where she served as Global Head of Safeguarding. She led the charity's safeguarding teams and implemented comprehensive child protection initiatives and frameworks across multiple regions including Australia, the Pacific Islands, Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. Nikki has also served as a government advisor in Australia and her contributions have helped to shape national policy.

Nikki will direct Nord Anglia's safeguarding strategy, working closely with regional and school safeguarding teams to maintain and enhance best practice. She reports to Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Peter's and Nikki's considerable experience at the forefront of child protection will further strengthen our safeguarding culture. Their leadership expertise will continue to enhance our policies and practices, placing our students' wellbeing at the centre of our educational offer."

