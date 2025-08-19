Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.08.2025
WKN: A1XEN0 | ISIN: KYG6583A1022
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
NORD ANGLIA EDUCATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
19.08.2025 19:12 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nord Anglia Education: A Levels 2025: Nord Anglia students achieve impressive 48% of grades at A*-A

LONDON, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education today announced its A level results for the 2024/25 academic year, with students achieving an impressive 48% of grades at A*-A.

Nord Anglia Education Logo

These results were again significantly higher than England's overall A*-A average, which was 28.2% this year.

Nord Anglia students also achieved an A*-B average of 71.8%, up from 71.5% last year and well above England's 55% A*-B average.

Highlights include:

  • Oxford International College had 54 students achieve straight A*-A grades across all their subjects. Graduates have received university acceptances from Oxford, Cambridge, LSE, Imperial, UCL and other global institutions.

  • The British School of Guangzhou achieved 62% at A*-A as well as 82% at A*-B. Graduates are now heading to study at institutions such as LSE, UCL, Imperial College London, Berklee College of Music, the University of Hong Kong, the University of Sydney, and more.

  • d'Overbroeck's Oxford saw 59% of all grades at A*-A, achieved by 220 students across 40 different A level subjects. 45% of students gained at least three A*-A grades.

  • The British School of Nanjing saw 54% of students achieve A*-A, while at The British School of Kuala Lumpur 53% of students achieved A*-A.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Group Education Director, Nord Anglia Education, said: "With our largest-ever cohort achieving such outstanding outcomes, we're proud to see Nord Anglia students thriving academically and securing places at the world's top universities. These results show what's possible when students are inspired to aim high and supported every step of the way."

In July, Nord Anglia announced its average International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme score of 34 for the academic year, well above the global average of 30.58.

Graduates from Nord Anglia Education schools attend the world's top 100 universities, including University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, University College London, Harvard University, Stanford University, Imperial College London, King's College London, and the London School of Economics and Political Science, amongst many others.

Media enquiries
David Bates
Senior Communications Manager
M +44 (0) 7787 135223
david.bates@nordanglia.com

About Nord Anglia Education
As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 36 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to www.nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5467387/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/a-levels-2025-nord-anglia-students-achieve-impressive-48-of-grades-at-a-a-302533747.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
