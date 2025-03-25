Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) successfully completed its tender offer, announced on 17 March 2025, on the following series of existing notes:

€300,000,000 at 1.625 per cent. Notes due 30 May 2027 (ISIN FR0014000T33) (the " 2027 Notes

€350,000,000 at 2.125 per cent. Notes due 7 March 2028 (ISIN FR0013321536) (the " March 2028 Notes "); and

"); and €500,000,000 at 5.500 per cent. Notes due 9 October 2028 (ISIN FR001400L1E0) (the "October 2028 Notes", together with the 2027 Notes and the March 2028 Notes, the "Existing Notes

A total aggregate principal amount of €100,000,000 was validly tendered and accepted by Carmila for repurchase, amount exclusively related to the October 2028 Notes

All notes purchased by Carmila will be cancelled. The Settlement Date for the tender offer is expected to be 27 March 2025.

This operation allows Carmila to manage its debt maturity profile and liquidity in an efficient manner.

INVESTOR AGENDA

17 April 2025 (after market close): First-quarter 2025 financial information

14 May 2025: Annual General Meeting

23 July 2025 (after market close): First-half 2025 results

24 July 2025: First-half 2025 results presentation

23 October 2025 (after market close): Third-quarter 2025 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2024, its portfolio was valued at €6.7 billion, and is made up of 251 shopping centres with leading positions in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC"). Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

