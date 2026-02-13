provided pursuant to article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Regulatory News:

CARMILA (Paris:CARM):

Date Total number of issued shares Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares)* 31 January 2026 140,220,866 139,531,841 140,220,866

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

