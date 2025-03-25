General Enterprise Ventures, Inc.: Mighty Fire Breaker is Showcasing a New Fire Risk Reduction Standard for U.S. Builders Building New Homes in California WUI Regions

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC Pink:GEVI) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker, LLC (MFB), is again showcasing it's CitroTech Fire Chemistry as the safest and most effective in fire risk reduction by spraying the wood framing during construction of new homes and continuing to protect after the construction process with our proactive wildfire defense systems. MFB and the General Contractor for these homes are doing so this week on three new homes now under construction on Haines Street in Pacific Beach, San Diego County, CA.

On March 26th, MFB's Founder will be hosting a demonstration of the innovative CitroTech wildfire protection solution in Reno, NV. This event will be attended by local Fire Officials, elected leaders, real estate professionals, builders, and golf course managers. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto sponsored Senate Bill 1764, the Western Wildfire Act, and attendees will hear how MFB's approach to protecting communities can help to fulfill the goals of that Senate Bill. As to local concerns, MFB will showcase how CitroTech's cutting edge technology, the only EPA approved wildfire defense substance in America, can help to safeguard homes and communities from the growing threat to roads in and around Lake Tahoe which would become evacuation exit corridors in the event of wildfire. Attendees will learn firsthand how collaboration and the use of CitroTech can create safer, more resilient environments in fire-prone areas such as Lake Tahoe and other areas of Northern Nevada.

On March 27th, in San Diego, MFB will be training a group of General Contractors how to fire defend 100% of the interior lumber of these structures with CitroTech, and how to install the pipes to support a CitroTech Wildfire Defense Sprinkler (WFD)System.

As to protecting homes and other structures, the MFB Risk Reduction Program, a combination of making all interior wood structures Class A fire protected, with a CitroTech Wildfire Defense System with Remote Activation,seeks to achieve lower fire insurance premiums for both builders and homeowners. It may also help builders to obtain building permits more easily in WUI regions, thereby supporting their sales efforts.

This risk reduction program is supported by the many firefighters that put their lives on the line to save our homes during wildfire events. They, and many others know that just clearing vegetation is not enough, that the MFB "Airbag Approach" is a breakthrough, and that MFB's Program reduces the risk of loss of structures better than any technology that has ever before been available.

The current Insurance Crisis in California has become a detriment to our economy, and it is becoming even more severe. However, MFB's Risk Reduction Program, which has been Accredited by the AIA (American Institute of Architects) and the USGB (U.S. Green Building Council) Council hopes to turn things around for the benefit of all.

California's home insurance crisis, fueled by rising wildfire risks and insurers pulling out or raising premiums, is impacting new home sales, and sales are falling out of escrow due to the difficulty or cost of obtaining fire insurance.

Here is a more detailed breakdown:

Rising Insurance Costs and Scarcity: Insurance companies are increasingly hesitant to write new policies or renew existing ones in California, particularly in fire-prone areas, leading to higher premiums and difficulty finding coverage.

Impact on Home Sales: The insurance crisis is causing a significant number of home sales to fall through because buyers are unable to secure insurance, or the cost is prohibitive.

California Association of Realtors (CAR) Data: A recent CAR report indicated that 13% of real estate transactions were canceled due to insurance issues, a doubling from the previous year. California insurance crisis is killing home sales California insurance crisis is killing home sales

