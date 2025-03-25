NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX), Tuesday announced the offering of $400 million of Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2030, and $400 million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2031.The proceeds from First Lien notes will be utilized for the redemption of $90 million of Xerox's 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025, and repayment of $95 million of borrowings.Meanwhile, the proceeds from Second Lien notes will be primarily used to partially fund the previously announced Lexmark Acquisition.Currently, Xerox's stock is trading at $5.34, down 2.46 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX