NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Holdings Corp. (XRX), Tuesday announced the offering of $400 million of Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2030, and $400 million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2031.
The proceeds from First Lien notes will be utilized for the redemption of $90 million of Xerox's 5.000% Senior Notes due 2025, and repayment of $95 million of borrowings.
Meanwhile, the proceeds from Second Lien notes will be primarily used to partially fund the previously announced Lexmark Acquisition.
Currently, Xerox's stock is trading at $5.34, down 2.46 percent on the Nasdaq.
