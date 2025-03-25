Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
Tradegate
25.03.25
15:57 Uhr
11,700 Euro
-0,240
-2,01 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2025 21:38 Uhr
165 Leser
How CNH Industrial's Precision Technology Is Helping Farmers Tackle Water Scarcity

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2025 / Following World Water Day on March 22, CNH brands - Case IH and New Holland - continue to lead the way in breaking new ground in precision agriculture.

As part of the Drops of the Future initiative, CNH has teamed up with Italy-based agri tech company, xFarm, to develop a pilot project in Uzbekistan to show how precision technology and data from their machines can help farmers increase productivity and save water.

The Drops of the Future initiative is tackling water scarcity in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by empowering young professionals through innovation and collaboration. It has been set up by The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which focuses on addressing a wide range of security-related concerns that include economic, environmental and human aspects. It is the first time OSCE has worked with private companies on the topic of water, agri-food production and energy to increase environmental efforts around water use, while improving production efficiency.

It started in September 2024 with the Tashkent Youth Workshop in Uzbekistan, which featured experts, policymakers, and industry leaders - including CNH. This ongoing project is delivering real impact.

To find out more about the Drops of the Future Initiative and the xFarm pilot project in Uzbekistan, visit: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

View original content here.

Tashkent workshop participants learning about the capabilities of the Case IH Magnum

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
