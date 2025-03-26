BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) posted a fourth quarter net loss to shareholders was RMB 366.8 million compared to a loss of RMB 301.2 million, last year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 12.1947 compared to a loss of RMB 10.2358. Non-GAAP net loss to shareholders was RMB 202.1 million, compared to a loss of RMB 289.4 million. Total revenues grew by 41.7% year-over-year to RMB 237.1 million.Sheng Fu, CEO, said, 'In fourth quarter, our total revenue accelerated robustly, demonstrating our commitment to high-quality growth and ongoing business turnaround. With the momentum of LLMs, we entered 2025 with tremendous opportunities, including the upcoming launch of AgentOS, our next-generation voice interaction system for service robots, which further strengthens our leadership in voice-enabled robotics.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX