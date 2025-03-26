BWT Alpine Formula One Team and luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand Perfect Moment Ltd. [NYSE American: PMNT] will come together to reveal a special-edition, capsule collection that effortlessly fuses Perfect Moment's refined ski lifestyle with the team's cutting-edge, racing performance.

The sophisticated collection brings together two brands born in the French Alps with BWT Alpine Formula One Team's motor racing heritage and Perfect Moment, founded in the mountains near Chamonix with a reputation for high-performance skiwear, delivering a unique apparel range that embodies their shared passion for speed, adventure and French savoir-faire.

COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS

The Perfect Moment x BWT Alpine Formula One Team capsule collection will feature a curated selection of technical outerwear and lifestyle pieces, seamlessly blending motorsport innovation with luxury skiwear aesthetics. The collection will include:

Signature ski jackets, ski suits and performance-driven ski pants reimagined with BWT Alpine Formula One Team's bold racing colors and dynamic design.

Versatile base layers and statement knitwear perfect for both the slopes and the racetrack.

Limited-edition hoodies, T-shirts, and accessories infusing the team's racing DNA into Perfect Moment fashion.

This collaboration marks the perfect fusion of two brands that thrive in extreme environments whether on the track or in the mountains. The Perfect Moment x BWT Alpine Formula One Team collection captures the high-octane energy and engineering prowess of Formula One combining it with the sporting and technical innovation required in skiing apparel.

CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

The launch will be accompanied by a high-impact campaign. The campaign highlights the seamless blend of Formula One precision and mountain performance, showcasing the versatility of the collection.

The collection will be available exclusively online at perfectmoment.com, with special pop-up experiences launching ahead of selected race events.

Jane Gottschalk, Perfect Moment co-founder and creative director says: "This collaboration is an exciting milestone for Perfect Moment blending the energy of BWT Alpine Formula One Team with our signature style and technical excellence. We wanted to create something truly special for fans of both worlds - high-performance apparel that looks as good as it performs on the slopes and at the track. The French heritage of BWT Alpine Formula One Team and Perfect Moment is a natural fit, for me, it just made sense and we can't wait to launch the collection soon."

BWT Alpine Formula One Team added: "We are excited to join forces with Perfect Moment for this unique collaboration and bring the worlds of Formula One and luxury skiwear together. The technical outerwear produced by Perfect Moment resonates with BWT Alpine Formula One Team's innovative objectives, and we are looking forward to launching the collection very soon.

About Perfect Moment

Founded in 1984, in the mountains of Chamonix, Perfect Moment is a high-performance, luxury skiwear and lifestyle brand that fuses technical excellence with fashion-led designs, resulting in pieces that transition effortlessly from the slopes to the city, the beach and back again.

Initially the vision of extreme sports filmmaker and professional skier Thierry Donard, the brand was built on a sense of adventure that has sustained for over 20 years. Donard, fueled by his personal experiences, was driven by a desire to create pieces that offered quality, style and performance, pushing the wearer in the pursuit of every athlete's dream: to experience 'The Perfect Moment.'

In 2010 British-Swiss entrepreneurial couple Jane and Max Gottschalk took ownership of the brand. Under Jane's creative direction Perfect Moment was injected with a new style focus, one that reignited the spirit of the heritage brand, committed to improving fit, performance and the use of best-in-class functional materials. As such, the designs evolved into the distinct statement pieces synonymous with the brand as we know it today.

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Formula 1 rookie Jack Doohan, under the leadership of Team Principal Oliver Oakes and Executive Advisor Flavia Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times, including the Drivers' World Championship (1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006) with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors' World Championship (1995, 2005 and 2006). The team's most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructor's Championship. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com

