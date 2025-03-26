Medicover AB: Medicover AB (publ) publishes annual report for 2024

Medicover's annual report, including sustainability report for 2024, has been published today and is now available on the company's website medicover.com.

Highlights from 2024:

Strong revenue growth, with organic growth of 16.7 per cent and strong performance across all key markets. Revenue reached EUR 2,092 million.

Focused on profitability and margin growth by improving capacity utilisation, operational efficiency and cost and price management.

Both Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services reported improved margins.

Conducted a double materiality assessment. Medicover's goal is to maximise its positive health impact while minimising its environmental footprint.

Decided to evaluate a potential listing of the Indian hospital subsidiary in India.

"In 2024, we sustained our impressive growth trajectory and strengthened margins in both divisions. These positive developments position us favourably to achieve our financial targets for 2025. Our continued growth throughout the year is a testament to our incredible workforce, whose dedication is the cornerstone of our success. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all colleagues, customers, and shareholders for a fantastic year. After 30 years in the company and 25 years as CEO, I will step down on 1 May with pride in what we have built together and look forward to Medicover's continued development under new leadership", says Fredrik Rågmark, CEO.

The annual report is also attached to this press release. The official version of the Annual Report 2024 is prepared in Swedish in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For further information, please contact:

Hanna Bjellquist, Head of Investor Relations

+46 703 033 272

hanna.bjellquist@medicover.com

Medicover is a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company and was founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities, laboratories and blood-drawing points and the largest markets are Poland, Germany, Romania and India. In 2024, Medicover had revenue of €2,092 million and more than 47,000 employees. For more information, go to www.medicover.com

Attachment: https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/af35b7658ff37af6e669bcfa597bbbac5

This information is information that Medicover AB (Publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-26 10:00 CET.