Rusta AB: Rusta kicks off the spring with intense expansion phase - opens three stores in one day

Today, March 26, Rusta opens three new stores in Sweden, in Eksjö, Sölvesborg and Ljusdal. The store openings are part of an intense expansion phase, with six new establishments during the spring. Today's openings follow the inauguration of Rusta's 220th store in Upplands-Bro, Sweden earlier in March. In April, new stores will open in Nynäshamn, Sweden and Bjørkelangen, Norway.

On March 26, Rusta opens three new stores in Eksjö, Sölvesborg and Ljusdal, as part of six store openings in total during the spring of 2025. After today's three openings, Rusta has a total of 223 stores across the chain's four store markets in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. These openings are in line with Rusta's upwardly revised expansion forecast for the next three years, from 40-60 to 50-80 new stores, which was communicated in connection with Rusta's Q2 2024/2025 interim report.

"The store openings are a central part of our long-term growth strategy and contribute to strengthening our position as a leading player in the Nordic discount market. The opening in Ljusdal also feels extra special since one of Rusta's founders, Bengt-Olov Forsell, had his roots in the town," says Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta.

With an increasing number of store openings planned, Rusta continues to invest in growth. In April, openings await in Nynäshamn in Sweden and Bjørkelangen in Norway.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73

E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com

investors.rusta.com

