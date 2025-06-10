Rusta AB: CEO Göran Westerberg will leave Rusta on June 30, 2026

Rusta's CEO Göran Westerberg has today informed the company's Board of Directors that he has decided to leave his position in the middle of next year, no later than June 30, 2026. The Board of Directors will now initiate a recruitment process to appoint a new CEO for Rusta.

"Over the past 14 years, Göran Westerberg has led Rusta's development with strong commitment and success. Under Göran's leadership, the company has more than fivefold increased its sales with profitability, expanded internationally and successfully listed its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. Rusta has developed into a leading player in the Nordic discount market, with an industrially efficient and scalable platform. Göran will not leave the company until the summer of next year, but I would already today like to extend a warm thank you for his great efforts over the years," says the Chairman of the Board, Erik Haegerstrand.

"It has been a great pleasure to lead Rusta's development during this exciting period, together with the company's management team and all employees. I am grateful and proud of what we have achieved together and this has not been an easy decision, but the time is right. We have built a solid, growing and profitable business, we have a very competent team and we have had a strong start as a listed company during the past couple of years. I am confident that the time is right to hand over the leadership to a new CEO who will guide the company into its next phase," says CEO Göran Westerberg.

