Dienstag, 10.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.06.2025 09:35 Uhr
Rusta AB: CEO Göran Westerberg will leave Rusta on June 30, 2026

Rusta's CEO Göran Westerberg has today informed the company's Board of Directors that he has decided to leave his position in the middle of next year, no later than June 30, 2026. The Board of Directors will now initiate a recruitment process to appoint a new CEO for Rusta.

"Over the past 14 years, Göran Westerberg has led Rusta's development with strong commitment and success. Under Göran's leadership, the company has more than fivefold increased its sales with profitability, expanded internationally and successfully listed its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. Rusta has developed into a leading player in the Nordic discount market, with an industrially efficient and scalable platform. Göran will not leave the company until the summer of next year, but I would already today like to extend a warm thank you for his great efforts over the years," says the Chairman of the Board, Erik Haegerstrand.

"It has been a great pleasure to lead Rusta's development during this exciting period, together with the company's management team and all employees. I am grateful and proud of what we have achieved together and this has not been an easy decision, but the time is right. We have built a solid, growing and profitable business, we have a very competent team and we have had a strong start as a listed company during the past couple of years. I am confident that the time is right to hand over the leadership to a new CEO who will guide the company into its next phase," says CEO Göran Westerberg.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73
E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com
investors.rusta.com

About Rusta
Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 220 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 4,800 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

This information is information that Rusta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-10 09:32 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
