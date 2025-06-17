Rusta AB: Q4: Rusta increases sales and profitability for all segments

Rusta increased sales and strengthened profitability during the fourth quarter of 2024/25, February to April. Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,553 (2,268), an increase of 12.6 percent compared to the same quarter last year, or 14.5 percent when adjusted for currency effects. With an attractive assortment and strong price position, we believe that Rusta has gained market shares in all markets. Rusta currently has 47 approved store contracts, a new record number, meaning that the store opening pace will increase already in the next financial year. Rusta welcomed 700,000 new members to Club Rusta during the financial year, reaching 6.4 million total members by quarter-end. The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.45 (1.15) per share.

Summary of the fourth quarter 2024/2025:

Net sales amounted to MSEK 2,553 (2,268), an increase of 12.6% (2.9%)

Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the quarter by 14.5% (3.1%)

LFL sales excl. currency effects increased by 8.6% (-0.5%)

Gross profit increased by 7.0% and amounted to MSEK 1,044 (976) and the gross margin was 40.9% (43.0%)

EBITA amounted to MSEK -15 (-47) and the EBITA-margin was -0.6% (-2.1%)

Net profit for the quarter amounted to MSEK -69 (-92)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 272 (37)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK -0,5 (-0.6)

There were six (four) new stores opened during the quarter

Summary of the period May 2024 - April 2025:

Net sales amounted to MSEK 11,828 (11,116), an increase of 6.4% (9.0%)

Net sales excl. currency effects increased during the period by 7.3% (9.9%)

LFL sales excl. currency effects increased by 3.2% (4.5%)

Gross profit increased by 5.4% and amounted to MSEK 5,095 (4,833) and the gross margin was 43.1% (43.5%)

EBITA increased by 12.2% and amounted to MSEK 853 (761) and the EBITA margin was 7.2% (6.8%)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 476 (408)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 1,123 (1,396)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 3.1 (2.7)

There were 13 (11) new stores opened during the period

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1.45 (1.15) per share

Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta, comments on the quarter and the full year:

"We conclude a strong quarter for Rusta with growth in both sales and profitability. The number of customers and average ticket value increased in all segments, clearly demonstrating that our focus on customer value, efficiency in the value chain, and strategic investments is delivering results. During the year, we attracted more customers than ever before - to our stores, Online, and to Club Rusta, which has now surpassed 6.4 million members. We have also accelerated the expansion pace, opening six new stores during the quarter. Overall, we see good conditions for continued profitable growth, both organically and through new stores in our markets."

Presentation of the report

Rusta presents the interim report for the fourth quarter of 2024/2025 via webcast and teleconference today, Tuesday June 17, at 9:00 am CEST. The report will be presented by Göran Westerberg, CEO of Rusta, and CFO Sofie Malmunger. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to webcast participation (no advance notification is necessary): https://rusta.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2024-25/register

Registration to participate via telephone: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=50050370

After registration you will be provided a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Gärdestad, Corporate PR and Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)70 166 48 73

E-mail: cecilia.gardestad@rusta.com

investors.rusta.com

About Rusta

Rusta is a leading retailer in the Nordic low-price market with over 220 stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany. The physical stores are supplemented by Rusta's online sales channel, Rusta Online, in Sweden and Finland. Rusta offers a wide but carefully selected range of home and leisure products, with good quality at low prices. Rusta has more than 4,800 employees with headquarter in Upplands Väsby, Sweden. Rusta's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (RUSTA). investors.rusta.com

This information is information that Rusta AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-17 07:00 CEST.