Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Completes Strategic Investment in Henon Financial Technologies, Advancing AI-Driven Fintech Innovation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTC PINK:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A3ESVQ)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence (AI) venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce the successful closing of its strategic investment of approximately CAD$250,000 in Henon Financial Technologies Inc. ("Henon").

Strengthening AI and Fintech Innovation

Henon is at the forefront of AI-driven software solutions for private equity and credit firms, making it a key partner for Alset AI's cloud computing platform. This investment expands Alset AI's fintech presence, creating opportunities to power high-performance AI-driven financial applications with scalable, secure, and intelligent cloud solutions.

Building a Stronger Talent Ecosystem

Beyond the financial investment, this collaboration enhances Alset AI's growing talent ecosystem, aligning both teams in their shared mission to advance AI-driven decision-making in financial markets. Alset AI will actively assist Henon in achieving its strategic objectives, leveraging its expertise in cloud computing, AI infrastructure, and operational scaling.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to officially complete our investment in Henon and deepen our collaboration with their exceptional team," said Adam Ingrao, CEO of Alset AI. "This investment is more than just capital-it's a commitment to fostering innovation and talent in the AI and fintech space. We will continue working towards finalizing a preferred cloud partnership in due course, which would allow us to further integrate our cloud computing capabilities into their AI-driven financial solutions."

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

About Henon Financial Technologies Inc.

Henon is a leading provider of AI-driven software solutions for private equity and credit firms, offering advanced portfolio monitoring, reporting, and model-driven insights. By blending technical innovation with financial expertise, Henon transforms financial complexity into clarity, providing intelligence to move faster and invest smarter. Henon supports a global network of clients from offices in Toronto, Chicago and Montreal.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

