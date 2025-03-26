Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (OTCQB: AISXF) (FSE: QT7) ("AISIX" or "the Company"), a front - runner in climate risk assessment and modelling, announced the release of the Wildfire 3.0 API, providing for the first time, direct access to the Company's wildfire risk data for businesses, governments, and researchers. The API offers current and future wildfire probability, intensity, and fire risk scores, enabling users to integrate wildfire risk intelligence into their operations for enhanced decision-making and preparedness.

"With the release of the Wildfire 3.0 API, AISIX Solutions is expanding access to critical wildfire risk data," said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions. "This technology is designed to support industries and governments in managing wildfire risk with greater precision and foresight."

The Wildfire 3.0 API is built on the AISIX Wildfire 3.0 dataset, which leverages climate change projections, fire modelling, and historical data to provide insights into current and future burn probability, fire intensity, and ignition patterns.

"Wildfire risk is evolving, and the need for data-driven insights has never been greater," said Dr. Gio Roberti, Head of Product at AISIX Solutions. "The Wildfire 3.0 API allows organizations to access granular wildfire risk information, supporting more informed risk management strategies."

The API provides:

Current and future (bi-decadal until 2100) burn probability based on historical records and climate change scenarios (SSP1, 2 & 5).

Current and future (bi-decadal until 2100) fire intensity based on historical records and climate change scenarios (SSP1, 2 & 5).

Current and future (bi-decadal until 2100 for SSP 1, 2 and 5 climate change scenarios) local and regional wildfire risk scores.

Number of historical fires.

Availability and Next Steps

The Wildfire 3.0 API is now available to businesses, governments, and researchers looking to enhance their wildfire resilience strategies. AISIX Solutions is offering exclusive live demos to showcase how organizations can leverage this wildfire intelligence.

Book a demo today by emailing sales@aisix.ca to see how the Wildfire 3.0 API can help your wildfire risk management.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from climate-related risks. By empowering organizations with climate insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, the "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, and is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, information with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "outlook", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "target" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information, including the Company's expected product offerings, the functionalities of the AI Climate Risk Consumer Interface and the Company's expected growth opportunities. The forward-looking information in this news release describes the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release.

The results or events anticipated or predicted in such forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events. Material factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, among others, the Company's ability to engage and retain qualified key personnel, employees and affiliates, the Company's ability to obtain capital and credit on reasonable terms, the Company's ability to compete and the Company's ability protect its intellectual property rights.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed a certain progression, which may not be realized. It has also been assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While the Company may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246149

SOURCE: Aisix Solutions Inc.