Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to report exploration plans for its 100% owned Monster IOCG high-grade copper project in the Dawson Region of the Yukon and traditional territory of the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation.

Highlights

29 square kilometres Wernecke breccia IOCG occurrence.

2,500 metre diamond drill program.

Three priority targets identified for diamond drilling: Beast, Bloom, and Arena (Figures 1 and 2).

High copper values (up to 22% in rock samples and 1150ppm in soils) and high cobalt values (up to 9.6% in rock samples and, 150ppm in soils).

Only one historical diamond drill hole and five RC drill holes completed.

Project is now fully permitted under Class 3 exploration licence, valid until 2032.

Scott Sheldon, CEO of Go Metals, states, "The Monster Project represents a significant copper target with substantial potential in a rugged Yukon terrain. The new geologic and exploration model integrates prominent copper and cobalt surface trends with strong underlying geophysical gravity anomalies to guide drill targeting."

Monster

The Monster Project hosts high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization and alteration characteristic of classic IOCG systems, including specular hematite-rich breccia and extensive, well-developed alteration halos. The Company has collected 54 high-grade samples containing more than 1% copper equivalent (Cu%+Co%*2.35) from 21 showings and four primary targets have been identified to date. The project lies west and outside of the Peel watershed. The Monster property totals 62 square kilometres and encapsulates the largest known portion of the Wernecke breccia, extending over 17-kilometers along the trend. The property is located approximately 85 km north of Dawson City and is accessible by helicopter.

Drill Program Planning

The Company has submitted the pre-season report for the upcoming field season to the Dawson Mining Recorder for the Monster Project. The submission is part of the requirement outlined in LQ00551 - Monster - Coal Creek Quartz Mining Class 3 Land Use Approval.

The Company has identified three priority areas for immediate follow-up: Arena, Beast and Bloom. These targets were selected based on a comprehensive review of historical and date acquired by Go Metals, including gravity surveys, magnetics, induced polarization (IP), and geochemistry.

Of particular interest are the Arena and Bloom targets, where mineralization extends over 125 metres and 150 metres, respectively. Offset magnetic and gravity (density) anomalies extend from depth towards the surface showings (See Figures 1 and 2), a classic signature of IOCG deposits observed in Australia. The upcoming diamond drill program will follow up on these anomalies to determine whether the high-grade copper cobalt mineralization extends at depth beneath the showings.

Figure 1- Bloom (Left) and Arena (Right) targets with grab samples and RTP magnetic data. Copper equivalents were calculated assuming 100% recovery using the formula: Cu% + Co% x2.35.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/246092_figure1.png

The Company plans to operate from an outfitter camp located 8.5 kms from the project site, which includes an airstrip. The airstrip has been utilized in previous exploration programs.

The upcoming 2,500 metre drill program is budgeted at approximately $1,000,000 and will be funded through a future private placement.







Figure 2- Arena target gravity inversion showing anomalies extending to surface mineralization (represented by red/orange cubes).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5946/246092_f65dcef3d460eb49_003full.jpg

Qualified Persons

Harley Slade, P.Geo, is the qualified person ("QP") for the Company as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the Monster Project technical information presented within this news release.

About Go Metals

Go Metals is a critical mineral exploration company focused on helping create a sustainable future. The company works predominantly in Canada exploring for metals like copper and nickel to be used in batteries and critical infrastructure projects.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future exploration and development activities for the Monster Project, including the proposed drill program, exploration targets, potential mineralization, future production, reserve potential, and events or developments that the Company expects. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance, they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could affect the outcome include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, availability of financing, and exploration results. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws. Information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at SedarPlus.ca.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

