OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.45 A.M. ET).In the GreenOSR Holdings, Inc. (OSRH) is up over 173% at $4.37. SurgePays, Inc. (SURG) is up over 74% at $2.41. Beeline Holdings, Inc. (BLNE) is up over 52% at $2.86. GameStop Corp. (GME) is up over 15% at $29.38. Visionary Holdings Inc. (GV) is up over 11% at $3.56. Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (PRM) is up over 9% at $9.94. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 9% at $1.00. Titan America SA (TTAM) is up over 8% at $14.84. AleAnna, Inc. (ANNA) is up over 7% at $8.30. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (GITS) is up over 7% at $1.62. High-Trend International Group (HTCO) is up over 6% at $1.06.In the RedHumacyte, Inc. (HUMA) is down over 28% at $2.06. Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON) is down over 23% at $2.88. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited (ZYBT) is down over 16% at $6.85. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is down over 16% at $3.19. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is down over 14% at $1.44. Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) is down over 12% at $4.30. FST Corp. (KBSX) is down over 11% at $2.53. Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) is down over 10% at $1.70. Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is down over 8% at $1.84.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX