Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RTM) (OTC Pink: RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announce the initiation of its 2025 exploration program at the Case Batholith Property, located approximately 85 km northeast of Cochrane, Ontario. The property encompasses a significant portion of the Case Batholith complex, an oval-shaped geological formation approximately 150 km long and 60 km wide, which is largely unexplored.

The Case Batholith is considered prospective for lithium (Li) and cesium (Cs) mineralization, particularly in pegmatitic lithologies. Notably, the property is situated near the Case Lake lithium/cesium discovery in Steel Township, underscoring its potential.

Aerial Geophysical Survey to Drive Exploration Strategy

As part of its 2025 work program, RT Minerals will conduct a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey to refine exploration targets and enhance its geological understanding of the property. This technique will provide valuable insight into the bedrock geology by detecting subtle magnetic variations that may indicate the presence of structural features or lithological contacts associated with lithium- and cesium-bearing pegmatites.

Airborne magnetics is a proven and cost-effective method to delineate geological domains, identify regional fault zones, and map potential pegmatite trends beneath overburden or forest cover. The data acquired will be instrumental in interpreting the subsurface structure of the Case Batholith and defining priority target areas for ground follow-up, including geological mapping, sampling, and potential drilling campaigns.

By integrating magnetic data with existing regional geological models, RT Minerals aims to advance its understanding of the Case Batholith's mineral potential and focus exploration efforts on zones most prospective for critical mineral discovery.

This airborne geophysical survey will provide detailed subsurface data and guide follow-up ground exploration, including geological mapping, sampling, and potential drilling campaigns. By integrating airborne geophysical data with existing geological models, RT Minerals aims to define priority targets for lithium and cesium mineralization across the Case Batholith.

These exploration activities are designed to delineate prospective zones for lithium and cesium mineralization and to enhance the geological understanding of the Case Batholith Property. The program aligns with RT Minerals Corp.'s strategic focus on critical minerals exploration in Canada.

About RT Minerals Corp. RTM is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM". The Company holds a 100% interest, largely royalty-free, in a portfolio of 12 rare earth element, gold and base metal properties in Ontario, Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit the company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

