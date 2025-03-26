On February 27, 2025, Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position.

Yesterday, March 25, 2025, the Company disclosed a press release with information on the final outcome of a rights issue, raising approximately MSEK 24.6 before set-offs and issue costs.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares (AERO, ISIN code SE0023440557, order book ID 130818) and paid subscription shares (AERO BTA, ISIN code SE0024173306, order book ID 390106) in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ).

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.