Svenska Aerogel Holding AB: Svenska Aerogel enters distribution agreement with KRAHN Chemie GmbH

Svenska Aerogel ("the Company") has appointed KRAHN Chemie as new distribution partner in Germany. The collaboration supports the Company's strategy to further develop its presence in Europe's most populous market. The partnership will focus on the process industry as well as the building & construction segment, addressing applications such as thermal insulating coatings, cool roof systems, renders, and plasters.

"We have been working successfully with Svenska Aerogel in Italy and Poland and we are now looking forward to expanding this partnership into the German market. Svenska Aerogel's Quartzene delivers tangible value in formulations by combining high performance with optimized material efficiency. These properties make it an excellent fit for the German market, where applications are increasingly driven by stringent requirements for energy efficiency, durability and reliable functional properties," says Bruno Camp, Director Business Segment Coatings & Construction at KRAHN Chemie Germany.

Through KRAHN Germany, Svenska Aerogel gains access to established market channels and strong local customer relationships. Their in-house laboratory and technical expertise further support customer innovation and long-term growth in key segments. KRAHN Germany is also leveraging synergies and market knowledge already established by KRAHN Italy and Poland to accelerate market development.

About KRAHN Chemie

KRAHN Chemie GmbH is a chemical distribution company founded 1972 which continues the specialty chemical business of Otto Krahn established in 1909. Its core competences are sales, marketing and distribution of specialty chemicals and heat transfer fluids.

KRAHN offers its more than 5,000 customers an extensive and high-quality product range, technical and sustainability services as well as in-house laboratory support, and works closely together with international chemical manufacturers. They benefit from its target-oriented product marketing - utilizing deep knowledge of local markets.

KRAHN supplies products to the following processing industries: coatings, construction, adhesives and sealants, plastics, rubber, lubricants and fuels, industrial cleaning and home care, personal care, chemical intermediates as well as all industrial sectors in which heating and cooling circuits are used.

For more information visit www.krahn.eu or www.linkedin.com/company/krahn-chemie-group

For further information, please contact:

Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO. Telephone: +46 (0)70 616 08 67. E-mail: toreinar.norbakk@aerogel.se

About Svenska Aerogel Holding AB (publ)

Svenska Aerogel manufactures and commercializes the mesoporous material Quartzene®. Svenska Aerogel's business concept is to meet the market's need for new materials that are in line with global sustainability objectives. Quartzene® is flexible and can be tailored to different applications to add essential properties to an end product. The company's vision is to be the most valued business partner providing pioneering material solutions for a sustainable world.

Svenska Aerogel Holding AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is FNCA.

Gävle, February 26, 2026