BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Wednesday announced the Easter special deals, offering from budget friendly baskets to an Easter meal priced at $6 per person.The offers, available through April 20, include savings on spring fashion and decor, making the retail giant as the one-stop shop for Easter.Walmart is also offering one-click ordering, same-day pickup, and Express Delivery to help enhance shopping experience of customers.In the pre-market hours, Walmart's stock is trading at $84.85, up 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX