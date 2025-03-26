Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Presenting March 27 at Emerging Growth Conference and Holding Investor Webcast March 31 Regarding Q4 2024 Financials & Near-Term Catalysts

Click here to register for Jaguar's March 27 virtual presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that Lisa Conte, the company's founder, president and CEO, will present virtually on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at the Emerging Growth Conference and that the company will conduct an investor webcast on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to review fourth-quarter 2024 financials and provide corporate updates.

"As announced, a number of key catalysts are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2025 - primarily associated with ongoing crofelemer development efforts for rare diseases and cancer therapy-related diarrhea - that we believe have the potential to be value-enhancing for the company," said Conte.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically associated with overactive bowel, which includes symptoms such as chronic debilitating diarrhea, urgency, bowel incontinence, and cramping pain. Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) focuses on developing and commercializing human prescription pharmaceuticals for essential supportive care and management of neglected gastrointestinal symptoms across multiple complicated disease states. Napo's crofelemer is FDA-approved under the brand name Mytesi® for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Jaguar family company Napo Therapeutics is an Italian corporation Jaguar established in Milan, Italy in 2021 focused on expanding crofelemer access in Europe and specifically for orphan and/or rare diseases. Jaguar Animal Health is a Jaguar tradename. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that Jaguar management will present March 27, 2025 at the Emerging Growth Conference, Jaguar's expectation that it will file its annual report March 31, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024, Jaguar's expectation that it will conduct an investor webcast March 31, 2025, and Jaguar's expectation that a number of key catalysts may occur in the second quarter of 2025 - primarily associated with ongoing crofelemer development efforts for rare diseases and cancer therapy-related diarrhea - that have the potential to be value-enhancing for the company. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

CONTACT:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

