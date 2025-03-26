Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
WKN: 501451 | ISIN: FR0000124141
26.03.2025
Veolia North America: Veolia's Robert Brown Discusses Triple Net Zero Industry Progress Report at GreenBiz 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Veolia North America:

The Trellis Group recently featured Robert Brown and our second annual Triple Net Zero Industry Progress Report as part of GreenBiz25.

This year we expanded the scope the report to a global level, gaining important insight into these companies' progress towards their sustainability goals. What we learned is that the companies reaching advanced stages in their progress had a few key strategies in common, including:

1. Creating a culture of urgency around sustainability
2. Bridging the sustainability gap across all levels of the organization
3. Recognizing that sustainability teams can't do it alone
4. Maintaining a long-term focus from day one
5. Overcoming controllable barriers

You can now watch the full interview on Youtube and download our Triple Net Zero Industry Progress report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Veolia North America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Veolia North America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/veolia-north-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Veolia North America



