Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) has successfully completed its first ever green bond issuance, for 500 million euros. It takes the form of deeply subordinated perpetual hybrid notes, bearing a coupon of 4.371% until its first reset date in August 2030. Proceeds from the issue will be used to finance or refinance eligible Green projects, as described in the Green Financing Framework published in March 2025. Moreover, this hybrid bond will replace some existing hybrid debt currently in Veolia's balance sheet.

Thanks to excellent market momentum and the Green aspect of the issue, the order book reached 2.7 billion euros, i.e. an oversubscription rate of over 5 times. Thanks to strong demand, the new issue concession was nil

This high level of oversubscription, the quality of the investors and the very good terms obtained testify to the very positive perception of Veolia's signature and its financial solidity, as well as to the market's approval of its Framework.

"With this first green bond, we wanted to highlight the Group's activities, which are aligned with investors' expectations in terms of ecological transformation and with our GreenUp strategic plan," says Emmanuelle Menning, Deputy Veolia CEO Finance and Purchasing. "The excellent market response confirms the relevance of Veolia's positioning as the world leader in ecological transformation, as well as the strength of our activities in our three businesses: water, energy and waste

