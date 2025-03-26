Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.03.2025
26.03.2025
Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Helps Wishes Take Flight for Columbia Boy

Finanznachrichten News

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2025 / Everyone knows dreams come from the heart, and a 3-year-old Columbia boy recently experienced his dream coming true with a little help, and a big heart, from Make-A-Wish South Carolina and Aflac.

Rowan, a Columbia, South Carolina, boy in treatment for cystic fibrosis, received a "wish entry ticket" for him and his family to Walt Disney World last October.

"We celebrate Rowan for his strength and courage. He reminds us of the importance of supporting organizations like Make-A-Wish South Carolina," said Bob Ruff, senior vice president, Group Voluntary Benefits. "Aflac is proud to help advance the mission of Make-A-Wish South Carolina and bring joy and hope to local children like Rowan who are facing health challenges."

At the end of 2024, Rowan and his family jetted off to Orlando for their trip. Rowan met many happy characters who love to read, went on fun rides with his family, and posed for pictures of his exciting day.

"It meant the world to our family and Rowan to be able to go and experience a once-in-a-lifetime trip," said Rowan's mom, Angela. "If it weren't for Make-A-Wish and Aflac, it wouldn't have been possible!"

Since 2018, Aflac Group has supported Make-A-Wish South Carolina with nearly $60,000 and has helped grant numerous wishes to local children with health challenges. Additionally, Aflac Incorporated has contributed more than $283,000 to Make-A-Wish since 2001.

Make-A-Wish South Carolina is not the only way Aflac and its employees give back to the community. Along with supporting organizations, including the PAWS Humane Society in Columbus, Georgia, Aflac also supports the Boys and Girls Club of America and the United Way.

There's also a cuddlier, more feathery way that Aflac and its employees give back. Aflac is proud to support children and their families fighting cancer and blood disorders, having contributed nearly $190 million to the cause, including support for Prisma Heath Children's Hospital-Midlands in Columbia, South Carolina, since 1995.

Relive the magic of Rowan's trip with his family by looking through the photos above!

Aflac WWHQ |1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Aflac New York | 22 Corporate Woods Boulevard, Suite 2 | Albany, New York 12211 Continental American Insurance Company | Columbia, SC

Z2500128

EXP: 3/26

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
