Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis Supports Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

More than 40 Otis volunteers from Italy and around Europe recently supported athletes at the Special Olympics World Winter Games, assisting athletes at competition sites and coordinating award ceremonies. Otis (NYSE:OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

"Otis is proud to support the Special Olympics as we have for more than 30 years in programs around the world," said Enrique Miñarro Viseras, president of Otis Europe, Middle East and Africa. "We remain dedicated to supporting the organization's important mission to create a more accepting and inclusive world for people with disabilities. We celebrate the power of sport to unite people and transform lives, and we understand the value of investing time, resources and talent in the local communities where we live and work to help them prosper."

The Special Olympics World Winter Games, which Otis supported as a sponsor, took place March 8 to 15 in five cities in the Greater Turin Metropolitan region of Italy, with competitions in eight winter sports. More than 1,500 athletes and unified partners from over 100 countries competed in alpine skiing, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding, dance sport, floorball, speed skating, and figure skating. Otis colleagues from Italy, France, Germany and Spain volunteered to help stage the alpine skiing and snowshoeing events.

For more than 30 years Otis colleagues have volunteered to support Special Olympics programs in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and in the United States. Special Olympics is the world's largest sports movement for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, with more than 5 million athletes participating in competitions globally. Special Olympics strives to drive change that enables the full participation of people with intellectual disabilities in society.

"Otis Italy and the Special Olympics have a long history together, and we are proud to celebrate this year's first Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy as a sponsor and to support the athletes through the help of our many Otis volunteers. These few days have been filled with enthusiasm, sharing and collaboration, demonstrating the incredible impact of giving back, particularly when it comes to making the world more accessible and connected," said Costantino Aldé, senior vice president of Otis Southeast Europe & Türkiye. Aldé volunteered at the alpine skiing and snowshoeing events assisting with the award ceremonies.

In advance of the World Winter Games, 30 additional Otis Italy volunteers participated in carrying the Special Olympics Flame of Hope as it traveled through cities in Italy before arriving at the Opening Ceremonies in Turin.

