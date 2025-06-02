Anzeige
Montag, 02.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump startet Uran-Rallye: Geheimer Uranwert im Fokus - startet hier der nächste Tenbagger?
WKN: A2P1UZ | ISIN: US68902V1070
Otis Worldwide Corporation: Otis STEM Program Propels Student Alum to an International Scholarship

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2025 / Pannawish Tanthawichian was a participating high school student in the Otis Made to Move Communities challenge in 2022-23. Now he's leaving his home in Thailand with a scholarship to study computer science at University of Toronto in Canada, and he credits his experience with Otis for helping him get there.

His pursuit of an education in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) field exemplifies one of the core objectives of the Made to Move Communities program - to inspire a lifelong interest in STEM, and advance STEM and leadership skills to help build the next generation of talent.

Tanthawichian's team from Kamnoetvidya Science (KVIS) Academy won the Otis Asia-Pacific region competition in the Made to Move Communities challenge with their design of a computer program that forecasts floods in Thailand. The solution was personal for him - his grandparents' home in Phuket was damaged by floods.

In his application to the University of Toronto, Tanthawichian highlighted his experience with the Made to Move Communities program, describing the skills learned and developed through the program. The university accepted him and awarded him the Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship. Tanthawichian will attend the University of Toronto starting this fall.

"I'm really thankful for the opportunities made possible by taking part in the MTMC challenge," Tanthawichian said.

About the Made to Move Communities program

Launched in 2020, the Made to Move Communities program engages young minds to explore real-world mobility challenges and develop innovative solutions with the potential to create more connected communities and improve mobility for all. This initiative brings together students, educators, and Otis colleagues as mentors with the purpose of advancing STEM and leadership skills to help build the next generation of talent, ensuring future workforce readiness, and sustaining innovation.

Each year, the program focuses on a different theme that aligns with global priorities, such as sustainability, accessibility or technology. This year's theme challenged students to incorporate AI into their inclusive mobility solution. The program encourages students to think critically and creatively, applying STEM principles to address mobility-related issues. Through workshops, mentorship, and collaboration, participants gain valuable insights and skills that prepare them for future careers while making a positive impact on society. Each participating school receives a grant at the conclusion of the program to support ongoing STEM education in their schools.

To learn more about the Made to Move Communities program, visit www.otis.com/mtmc.


Made to Move Communities and University of Toronto scholarship recipient Pannawish Tanthawichian.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Otis Worldwide Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Otis Worldwide Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/otis-worldwide-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Otis Worldwide Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/otis-stem-program-propels-student-alum-to-an-international-scholarship-1034461

