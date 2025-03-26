Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on March 12, 2025.

The Company issued 8,184,834 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,227,725. Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of a share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 until April 1, 2027, provided that if the closing market price for Emperor's common shares is equal to or greater than $0.50 per share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days at any point in time after the first 4 months of the Term, then Emperor may deliver a notice (the "Notice") via widely disseminated press release, that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (MT) on the thirty-first (31st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice. The gross proceeds from the sale of the Units will be utilized to fund exploration and development of Emperor's projects, and for general working capital.

In connection with the sale of the Units, the Company paid a total of $8,100 in cash, and issued 86,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"), on the same as the Warrants, to eligible finders for certain of the Units sold. All securities issued are subject to a hold period until August 2, 2025.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development junior mining company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt and leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. Emperor is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project both situated in this Tier 1 mining district.

Emperor is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca), under Emperor's profile.

