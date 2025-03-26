PPX Mining Corp.: PPX Mining Announces Production Completion of Major Plant Equipment for its Plant Under Construction

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX)(BVL:PPX) (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that major plant equipment purchased from Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc. ("Xinhai") is now ready to ship. As disclosed in previous releases, PPX is currently building a 350 tpd CIL & Flotation plant at its Igor Project, located in Peru.

The equipment includes:

All crushing plant units, feeder, jaw crusher, cone crusher vibrating screen and conveyors. This equipment will reduce the mined ore to a particle size of less than 12 mm.

Metal detectors and an electromagnet. This auxiliary equipment will remove any tramp steel.

A belt weigh scale.

Two ball mills, 7 feet in diameter and 12 feet long. The order also includes mill overflow pumps, cyclones and a thickener to further reduce the ore particle size to 80% less than 150 microns. The usage of this equipment is to liberate the gold and silver minerals. Oxide ore will be subsequently leached in a carbon in leach circuit, with an expected recovery of 85-90% gold and 50-60% silver. In the case of sulfide ore, the liberated minerals are recovered by flotation producing a high silver and gold content concentrate that has a ready market.

Flotation cells have also been purchased, together with a filter press to recover flotation concentrate as a filter cake. Pumps and a thickener are also ready to ship.

All major motors (for mills and the crushers) are manufactured by WEG or Siemens.

The leach tanks and agitators will be supplied by a Peruvian company with a proven track record for supplying this equipment, with the motors and gearboxes manufactured in Germany. As previously shown in test work, the use of "carbon in leach" technology will reduce the effect of naturally occurring carbon in the ore, maximizing the gold recovery.

The recovery of gold and silver from the activated carbon produced on the carbon in leach circuit will use a "Pressure Zadra Elution" process with electrowinning of gold and silver from the elution solution. Smelting precipitated from electrowinning will produce "Dore Bullion", an alloy of gold and silver, which will be further refined to produce "Good Delivery" gold and silver, outside Peru.

The equipment produced by Xinhai had already been inspected by a specialized company in China and pictures of some of the equipment are shown below.

John Thomas, CEO commented that this is major milestone in our plant planning schedule. Civil construction is progressing and should be largely ready when the equipment arrives at site.

Picture 1: 7ft. diameter, 12 ft. long ball mill

Picture 2: Cyclone fitted to manifold

Picture 3: Cyclone feed pumps, rubber lined

Picture 4: Flotation cells

Picture 5: Jaw Crusher

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by John Thomas, P. Eng., who is the CEO of the Company and a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

