KUALA LUMPUR (dpa-AFX) - WF Holding Limited , a Malaysia-based manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 2 million ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share.The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on March 27, 2025, under the ticker symbol WFF.The company expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of US$8 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.In addition, the company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price after the closing of the Offering, less underwriting discounts.The Offering is expected to close on or about March 28, 202.The company said it will use proceeds from the Offering for expanding the Company's production capacity, hiring and training staff, working capital and general corporate purposes.Dominari Securities LLC is acting as the lead underwriter, with Revere Securities LLC acting as a co-underwriter for the Offering. Bevilacqua PLLC is acting as U.S. counsel to the Company, and The Crone Law Group, P.C. is acting as U.S. counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Offering.