Faron Pharmaceuticals: Faron Announces Acceptance of Bexmarilimab Data for Oral Presentation at 2025 Annual MDS Foundation Congress

TURKU, FINLAND - Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, today announces that data from its ongoing BEXMAB study evaluating bexmarilimab in patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) have been accepted for an oral presentation on May 10th in a plenary session at the 18th International Congress on Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS 2025), taking place on May 7-10, 2025 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

The oral presentation will feature updated clinical results from the BEXMAB study, including data previously presented at the ASH Annual Meeting 2024 , now analyzed with the International Working Group (IWG) 2023 response criteria. Additionally, the presentation will include updated bone marrow Clever-1 expression biomarker data, further elucidating bexmarilimab's mechanism of action and its potential in improving outcomes for patients with refractory or relapsed MDS who have failed hypomethylating agent (HMA) therapies (r/r MDS).

Dr. Petri Bono, Chief Medical Officer of Faron Pharmaceuticals, said:"Patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk MDS have very limited treatment options, and the need for novel, effective therapies is urgent. The data we are presenting at MDS 2025 incorporates the latest IWG 2023 response criteria and biomarker insights, which strengthens our understanding of bexmarilimab's potential to modulate the immune system and improve patient outcomes. These findings bring us another step closer to the possibility of offering a meaningful new treatment approach for this devastating disease."

The details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Presentation title: Preliminary efficacy of bexmarilimab with azacitidine in relapsed or refractory MDS in BEXMAB Ph1/2 study

Session: Plenary Session 08: Treatment high risk

Presenter: Dr. Amer Zeidan, MBBS, MHS

Date and Time: 10th May 2025, 09:50 - 11:20

Location: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Abstract no: 225

Further details will be shared closer to the conference dates.

About BEXMAB

The BEXMAB study is an open-label Phase I/II clinical trial investigating bexmarilimab in combination with standard of care (SoC) in the aggressive hematological malignancies of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The primary objective is to determine the safety and tolerability of bexmarilimab in combination with SoC (azacitidine) treatment. Directly targeting Clever-1 could limit the replication capacity of cancer cells, increase antigen presentation, ignite an immune response, and allow current treatments to be more effective. Clever-1 is highly expressed in both AML and MDS and associated with therapy resistance, limited T cell activation and poor outcomes.

About bexmarilimab

Bexmarilimab is Faron's wholly owned, investigational immunotherapy designed to overcome resistance to existing treatments and optimize clinical outcomes, by targeting myeloid cell function and igniting the immune system. Bexmarilimab binds to Clever-1, an immunosuppressive receptor found on macrophages leading to tumor growth and metastases (i.e. helps cancer evade the immune system). By targeting the Clever-1 receptor on macrophages, bexmarilimab alters the tumor microenvironment, reprogramming macrophages from an immunosuppressive (M2) state to an immunostimulatory (M1) one, upregulating interferon production and priming the immune system to attack tumors and sensitizing cancer cells to standard of care.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Faron (AIM: FARN, First North: FARON) is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on tackling cancers via novel immunotherapies. Its mission is to bring the promise of immunotherapy to a broader population by uncovering novel ways to control and harness the power of the immune system. The Company's lead asset is bexmarilimab , a novel anti-Clever-1 humanized antibody, with the potential to remove immunosuppression of cancers through reprogramming myeloid cell function. Bexmarilimab is being investigated in Phase I/II clinical trials as a potential therapy for patients with hematological cancers in combination with other standard treatments. Further information is available at www.faron.com .

