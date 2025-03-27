BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Scout24 SE (SCOTF), a German digital company, on Thursday confirmed its positive outlook for fiscal 2025, and raised its dividend.Looking ahead to 2025, the company continues to expect revenue growth of 12% to 14%, and Ordinary Operating EBITDA margin expansion of up to 50 basis points.Overall, the main focus will be on increasing the ordinary operating EBITDA and the associated margin, the firm noted.Further, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of 1.32 euros per share, a growth of 10 percent from the previous year.As announced in February, net income for fiscal 2024 came in at 162.1 million euros, down 9.3 percent from 178.8 million euros last year.Basic earnings per share were 2.22 euros, 8.6% lower than 2.43 euros in the previous year.On the adjusted basis, net income was 212.2 million euros, compared with 185.9 million euros in 2023.Adjusted basic earnings per share were 2.90 euros, versus 2.52 euros in the previous year.EBITDA jumped 8.1% to 301.2 million euros from 278.7 million euros last year.Ordinary operating EBITDA grew 14.5% from last year to 348.1 million euros, and Ordinary operating EBITDA margin improved 1,8 percentage point to 61.5% from 59.7% last year.Revenue climbed 11.2% to 566.3 million euros from 509.1 million euros in the prior year.In Germany, Scout24 is currently trading 0.15% lesser at EUR 97.70.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX