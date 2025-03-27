Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar launches five-year Move2Green program funded by Business Finland to develop low-emission and intelligent material handling solutions

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 27 MARCH 2025 AT 11.00 AM (EET)

Kalmar launches five-year Move2Green program funded by Business Finland to develop low-emission and intelligent material handling solutions

Kalmar launched a five-year Move2Green R&D program and has been granted EUR 20 million funding from Business Finland Leading Company Competition. The goal of the Move2Green program led by Kalmar is to advance carbon neutrality in heavy material handling by developing the electric equipment portfolio and data-driven services. The vision of the program is to enable our customers' net-zero logistics chain in ports, terminals, and other heavy industrial logistics by 2045.

Building an ecosystem for the green transition

"Heavy material handling is a significant source of carbon dioxide emissions, and we have a unique opportunity to reduce the environmental impact caused by the use of our active installed base of 68,000 machines. The demand for electric equipment is growing, and our customers are increasingly seeking sustainable solutions. To ensure success, we need a broad ecosystem to develop intelligent charging solutions, software and equipment to accelerate this transformation", says Sami Niiranen, President and CEO of Kalmar.

The Move2Green program brings together over 150 ecosystem partners, including industrial organizations, technology companies, research institutions, and universities. The goal of this collaboration is to initiate and lead large-scale research and development projects, increase research and development investments and to build solutions that enhance the efficiency in heavy material handling operations and support its transition to a low-carbon future.

During the five-year program, Kalmar is committed to increasing its research and development efforts. The ecosystem will facilitate collaboration between large and small and medium-sized companies, and in the long term, the project is expected to have a significant employment impact within the research, development, and innovation ecosystem.

Towards globally sustainable material handling

Move2Green marks a significant step toward low-emission and intelligent material handling. In collaboration with Business Finland and ecosystem partners, Kalmar is developing technologies that promote global sustainability. The project offers a unique opportunity for innovative research and development, accelerating the green and digital transition in Finland. Additionally, the Move2Green initiative aims to develop clean energy solutions and new business models centered around circular economy principles and lifecycle thinking.

Through Leading company challenge competitions, Business Finland seeks research and development projects for funding from companies that operate globally or aim for global operations. These projects should tackle major future challenges and make a significant impact on Finland's competitiveness. Leading companies are expected to significantly increase their R&D activities in Finland and build ecosystems aimed at new business ventures. In addition to funding the leading company's projects, Business Finland also offers funding for R&D projects from partners within leading companies' ecosystem.

