Sanoma Corp: Sanoma received a leading CDP rating of A- for its climate work for the third consecutive year

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 27 March 2025 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma received a leading CDP rating of A- for its climate work for the third consecutive year

Sanoma was awarded with the leadership level score of A- in the global CDP Climate Change rating for the third consecutive year. CDP scoring is considered the gold standard of corporate environmental reporting and the continued high scoring of A- (on a scale from D- to A) demonstrates Sanoma's commitment to enhance its environmental work and governance. Additionally, Sanoma maintained a strong CDP Forest rating of B.

"We are honoured to again receive a CDP Climate Change rating of A-. This achievement underscores our commitment to transition to a low-carbon economy, as evidenced by our SBTi climate targets for Scope 1 and 2, and 3 GHG emissions. We have significantly reduced our emissions both in our own operations and in the value chain since 2021 for example by investing in renewable electricity. One example of this is the installation of 2,125 solar panels on the roofs of the Sanoma House in Helsinki and the Manu printing house in Tampere. We have also continued our close cooperation with the suppliers to reduce our value chain (Scope 3) emissions. I would like to warmly thank the teams across Sanoma for their commitment in further reducing our environmental footprint", says Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Sanoma.

The international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Sanoma's near-term science-based emission reduction targets for own operations (Scope 1 and 2) and value chain (Scope 3). Sanoma's target is to reduce own operations' GHG emissions by 42% and value chain GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy related activities, and upstream transportation and distribution by 38% by 2030 compared to the baseline year 2021. By the end of 2023, Sanoma's own operations' emissions had already declined by 31% and value chain emissions by 29%, and they continued to decrease in 2024. Detailed sustainability performance, including emissions data, will be included in the Annual Report 2024 that will be published during week 14.

CDP is a global non-profit organisation that annually assesses companies' environmental work. CDP regularly increases the minimum level required for a leadership level rating. In 2024, over 24,800 organisations from 130 countries around the world disclosed data through CDP.

Learn more about CDP. Learn more about Sanoma's ESG ratings and Sanoma as a sustainable investment here.





Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive 'brainprint' on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2024, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 13.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.