Alvotech Reports Record Results for 2024 and Provides Business Update

Total Revenues in 2024 reached $492 million, representing a 427% increase over prior year

Product Revenues in 2024 reached $273 million, representing a 462% increase over prior year



Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 was $108.3 million compared to negative $291 million in 2023



Submissions in major global markets were made in 2024 for three new proposed biosimilars. All applications have been subsequently accepted by the relevant regulatory authorities.



REYKJAVIK, Iceland, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO, or the "Company"), a global biotech company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, today reported financial results for full year 2024 and provided a summary of recent pipeline and corporate highlights. Management will conduct a business update conference call and live webcast on March 27, 2024, at 8:00 am ET (12:00 pm GMT).

"Our 2024 results demonstrate Alvotech's best-in-class and end-to-end manufacturing and R&D capabilities, made possible by the substantial investments in infrastructure and development over the past decade," said Robert Wessman, Chairman and CEO of Alvotech. "We reached record revenue from both products sales and development milestones, as well as positive EBITDA for the first time in our history. More importantly, we accomplished these results while completing a record year in development, filing three submissions in major global markets that pave the way for near term growth. Our earlier stage pipeline offers further operating leverage."

Joel Morales, Chief Financial Officer, added: "We met our financial guidance for the year while successfully diversifying our revenue across both products and geographies. Additionally, our product margins improved quarter by quarter, driven by higher utilization, greater scale, and process efficiencies - highlighting the strength and potential of our end-to-end platform. This past year was transformational for Alvotech, and I couldn't be more pleased with our operations and performance."

Joseph McClellan, Chief Scientific Officer, commented: "Our success in development stems equally from experience, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and process. Seamless integration of R&D with in-house manufacturing and quality enables us to accelerate development without compromising standards. Looking ahead, we are poised for rapid pipeline expansion, having completed the development of 18 additional cell lines, beyond our already substantial disclosed portfolio. With the recent addition of XBrane's R&D operations, we are not only enhancing our capabilities but also reinforcing our position as a global leader in biosimilar development - enabling us to run multiple development projects with greater speed, scale, and efficiency than ever before."

Recent Business Highlights Since Our Last Earnings Release

December 2024

Alvotech announced the addition of its stock to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:NBI). Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet various eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume, among other criteria.

January 2025

Alvotech and Teva announced filing acceptance of U.S. Biologics License Applications (BLAs) for AVT05, a proposed biosimilar to Simponi® and Simponi Aria® (golimumab). This announcement follows acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for the same biosimilar candidate by the European Medicines Agency in November of 2024, in partnership with Advanz Pharma. Both submissions were the first applications for a proposed biosimilar to Simponi® or Simponi Aria® in either market.

February 2025

Alvotech and Teva announced filing acceptance of U.S. Biologics License Application for AVT06, a proposed biosimilar to Eylea® (aflibercept) LD. This announcement follows acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for the same biosimilar candidate by the European Medicines Agency in August of 2024 in partnership with Advanz Pharma.

Alvotech and Teva also announced the launch of SELARSDI (ustekinumab-aekn) in the U.S., a biosimilar to Stelara®. FDA has determined that SELARSDI will be interchangeable with the reference biologic Stelara® following the expiration of exclusivity for the first interchangeable biosimilar, on April 30, 2025. SELARSDI is the second biosimilar developed by Alvotech to launch in the U.S. market.

March 2025

Alvotech and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced filing acceptance of U.S. Biologics License Application for AVT03, a proposed biosimilar to Prolia and Xgeva (denosumab). This announcement follows acceptance of the Marketing Authorization Application for the same biosimilar candidate by the European Medicines Agency in October of 2024 in partnership with STADA and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.

Alvotech, Kashiv and Advanz also announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has accepted a marketing application for AVT23, a proposed biosimilar to Xolair® (omalizumab). Xolair is a biologic indicated for treatment of severe persistent allergic asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Alvotech also announced the acquisition of Xbrane's R&D operations near Stockholm, Sweden and of a biosimilar candidate referencing Cimzia® (certolizumab pegol). The acquisition, subject to approvals from the relevant authorities and XBrane's shareholders, increases the company's pipeline and R&D capabilities to drive future development. Alvotech also announced its intentions to explore the possibility of a listing of Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR), equity share equivalents, on the Nasdaq Stokholm stock market, in the future.

Uri Hillel was appointed Chief Quality Officer (CQO) for Alvotech on March 8, 2025. Uri joins Alvotech from Teva, where he was Vice President, Quality R&D and Complex Biologics Manufacturing Supply Operations (CBMSO). Earlier in his career, Uri served as the Global Head of Quality Compliance, where he established Teva's Management Controls, including the Quality Management System (QMS), Audit function, Inspection readiness, Quality Metrics and Market Action Committee. Uri holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Jerusalem in Israel.

Summary of the Financial Results for 2024 Full Year

Cash position and sources of liquidity: As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $51.4 million. In addition, the Company had borrowings of $1,068.6 million, including $32.7 million of current portion of borrowings.

Product Revenue: Product revenue was $273.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $48.7 million for the same period in the prior year. Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2024, consisted of product revenue from sales of AVT02 in select European countries and Canada, launch of AVT02 in the U.S., and the launches of AVT04 in Canada, Japan and select European markets.

License and Other Revenue: License and other revenue was $216.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $42.7 million for the same period in the prior year. The license and other revenue of $216.2 million was primarily attributable to the achievement of key research and development milestones during 2024: $6.6 million for the approval of AVT04 in Europe, $16.8 million for the CTA submission for AVT16, a total of $34.4 million for the MAA submissions with the EMA for AVT03, AVT05, and AVT06, $39.1 million for the CES completion of AVT03, and $56.4 million for the CES completion of AVT05. This also included the following performance milestones reached during 2024: $6.9 million for the achievement of sales target of AVT02 in Europe and Canada, $15.4 million for the product launches of AVT04 in Europe and Japan, $18.8 million for the product launch of AVT02 in the U.S., and a net milestone revenue of $20.4 million for the execution of out-license contracts during the year ended 31 December 2024.

Cost of product revenue: Cost of product revenue was $185.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $160.9 million for the same period in the prior year. This is the result of increased sale volumes during 2024, including the launches of AVT02 in the U.S., AVT04 in Canada, Japan and select European countries, tempered by lower production-related charges and lower costs associated with FDA inspection readiness.

Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $171.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $210.8 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by a one-time charge of $18.5 million relating to the termination of the co-development agreement with Biosana for AVT23 recognized during the year 2023, a decrease of $6.3 million primarily related to programs which reached commercialization (i.e., AVT02 and AVT04 programs), a decrease of $25.0 million related to programs for which the clinical phase is substantially completed (i.e. AVT03, AVT05, and AVT06), and overall lower headcount and other R&D expenses for $8.2 million, partially offset by a $20.0 million increase in direct program expenses mainly due to AVT16 that is advancing through clinical phase.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $65.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $76.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in G&A expenses was primarily attributable to $4.5 million in lower third-party services, lower insurance premiums and headcount, coupled with a $6.0 million decrease in expenses for share-based payments.

Operating profit: Operating profit was $69.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to ($354.9) million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $424.5 million was primarily attributable to the sharp increase in total revenues due to a combination of expansion of our product commercialization and milestones recognition for advancing our product through our pipeline and achieving contractual sales targets. This is coupled with a decrease in operating expenses driven by continuing efforts by the Company to scale and rationalize operations.

Share of net loss of joint venture and loss on sale of interest in joint venture: In June 2024, the Company sold its share in the joint venture for gross proceeds of $18.0 million (less $1.3 million in transaction costs). The sale resulted in a net loss of $3.0 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Finance income: Finance income was $80.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the same period in the prior year. Finance income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to the change in fair value of our derivatives [primarily driven by the Tranche A Conversion Feature of the 2022 Convertible bonds impacted by the bond holders exercising their right to conversion into ordinary shares on the last scheduled conversion date prior to maturity, which was July 1, 2024]. Finance income for the year ended December 31, 2023, was mainly attributable to interest recognized from bank accounts.

Finance costs: Finance costs were $303.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $267.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Finance costs for the year ended December 31, 2024, were primarily comprised of a $130.5 million finance costs reflecting the fair value of the Predecessors Earn Out shares, which was negatively impacted by the increase in the Company's share price during the year, and by interest charges on outstanding debts of $147.4 million.

Loss on extinguishment of financial liabilities: On June 7, 2024, the Company entered into a $965.0 million Senior Loan Facility, maturing in July 2029 that was funded in July 2024. Upon the closing of the Senior Loan Facility, the Company was required to settle its existing debt obligations. In parallel, the Company announced that all holders of the Tranche A and some holders of the Tranche B of the 2022 Convertible Bonds exercised their right to conversion into ordinary shares at the fixed conversion price of $10.00 per share on the last scheduled conversion date prior to maturity, which is July 1, 2024. Similarly, some holders of the Aztiq Convertible Bonds decided to exercise similar conversion right into ordinary shares at the same conversion price. A loss on extinguishment of financial liabilities of $69.0 million related to the refinancing of existing debt obligations, including the conversion of the 2022 Convertible Bonds and Aztiq Convertible Bonds, was recorded during the year ended December 31, 2024.

Income tax (expense) / benefit: Income tax expense was $14.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a benefit of $99.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The shift from a tax benefit to a charge is driven by a $94.9 million increase in deferred tax expense corresponding to positive operating results reported for the year ended December 31, 2024 and a $16.8 million increase in foreign currency impact due to the weakening of the Icelandic krona against the U.S. Dollar, decreasing the U.S. Dollar value of Icelandic tax loss carry-forwards that the Company expects to utilize against future taxable profits.

Loss for the Year: Reported net loss was $231.9 million, or ($0.87) per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a reported net loss of $551.8 million, or ($2.42) per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the same period in the prior year. As mentioned above, the net loss for the period is heavily impacted by the fair value costs associated with our derivative liabilities and the impact of the refinancing of the existing debt obligations.

Business Update Conference Call

Alvotech will conduct a business update conference call and live webcast on Thursday, March 27, at 8:00 am ET (12:00 noon GMT). Registration for the conference call and access to the live webcast is found on https://investors.alvotech.com/events/event-details/q4-2024-earnings-full-year, where you will also be able to find a replay of the webcast, following the call for 90 days.

About AVT02 (adalimumab)

AVT02 is a monoclonal antibody and has been approved as a biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab) in over 50 countries globally, including the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. It is currently marketed in the U.S. as SIMLANDI and under private label (adalimumab-ryvk), in Europe as HUKYNDRA, in Canada as SIMLANDI and in Australia as ADALACIP. Dossiers are also under review in multiple countries globally.

About AVT04 (ustekinumab)

AVT04 is a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar to Stelara® (ustekinumab). Ustekinumab binds to two cytokines, IL-12 and IL-23, that are involved in inflammatory and immune responses [1]. AVT04 has been launched in Canada as JAMTEKI, in the EEA as UZPRUVO, in Japan as USTEKINUMAB BS (F) and in the U.S. as SELARSDI (ustekinumab-aekn). Dossiers are also under review in multiple countries globally.

About AVT03

AVT03 is a human monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar candidate to Prolia® and Xgeva® (denosumab). Denosumab targets and binds with high affinity and specificity to the RANK ligand membrane protein, preventing the RANK ligand/RANK interaction from occurring, resulting in reduced osteoclast numbers and function, thereby decreasing bone resorption and cancer-induced bone destruction [2]. AVT03 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimiliarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

About AVT06/AVT29

AVT06/AVT29 is a recombinant fusion protein and a biosimilar candidate to Eylea® (aflibercept) 2 mg and 8 mg dose, which binds vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF), inhibiting the binding and activation of VEGF receptors, neovascularization, and vascular permeability [3]. AVT06/AVT29 are investigational products and have not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

About AVT16

AVT16 is a human monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar candidate to Entyvio® (vedolizumab). Vedolizumab targets and binds specifically to the alpha-4-beta-7 protein, which is preferentially expressed on T helper lymphocytes (white blood cells) which migrate into the gastrointestinal tract and cause inflammation characteristic of Ulcerative Colitis and Chron's disease [4]. AVT16 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimiliarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

About AVT23

AVT23 is a proposed biosimilar to Xolair® (omalizumab). Omalizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that targets free immunoglobulin E (IgE). Xolair, which contains omalizumab, is indicated for severe persistent allergic asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) [5]. AVT23 is an investigational product and has not received regulatory approval in any country. Biosimilarity has not been established by regulatory authorities and is not claimed.

Use of trademarks

Humira is a registered trademark of AbbVie Inc. Stelara is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson Inc. Prolia and Xgeva are registered trademarks of Amgen Inc. Elyea is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bayer AG. Entyvio is a trademark of Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Xolair is a registered trademark of Novartis AG.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biotech company, founded by Robert Wessman, focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products, and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech has launched two biosimilars. The current development pipeline includes nine disclosed biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, respiratory disease, and cancer. Alvotech has formed a network of strategic commercial partnerships to provide global reach and leverage local expertise in markets that include the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other Asian countries and large parts of South America, Africa and the Middle East. Alvotech's commercial partners include Teva Pharmaceuticals, a US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (US), STADA Arzneimittel AG (EU), Fuji Pharma Co., Ltd (Japan), Advanz Pharma (EEA, UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand), Dr. Reddy's (EEA, UK and US), Biogaran (FR), Cipla/Cipla Gulf/Cipla Med Pro (Australia, New Zealand, South Africa/Africa), JAMP Pharma Corporation (Canada), Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (China), DKSH (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan), YAS Holding LLC (Middle East and North Africa), Abdi Ibrahim (Turkey), Kamada Ltd. (Israel), Mega Labs, Stein, Libbs, Tuteur and Saval (Latin America) and Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, and South Korea). Each commercial partnership covers a unique set of product(s) and territories. Except as specifically set forth therein, Alvotech disclaims responsibility for the content of periodic filings, disclosures and other reports made available by its partners. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com. None of the information on the Alvotech website shall be deemed part of this press release.

Alvotech Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial operating performance of Alvotech and may include, for example, Alvotech's expectations regarding competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities including pipeline product development, future plans and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or achievements or other future events, regulatory submissions, review and interactions, the potential approval and commercial launch of its product candidates, the timing of regulatory approval, and market launches. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "aim" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Alvotech and its management, are inherently uncertain and are inherently subject to risks, variability, and contingencies, many of which are beyond Alvotech's control. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to raise substantial additional funding, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; (2) the ability to maintain stock exchange listing standards; (3) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (4) the possibility that Alvotech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) Alvotech's estimates of expenses and profitability; (6) Alvotech's ability to develop, manufacture and commercialize the products and product candidates in its pipeline; (7) actions of regulatory authorities, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical studies or future regulatory approvals or marketing authorizations; (8) the ability of Alvotech or its partners to respond to inspection findings and resolve deficiencies to the satisfaction of the regulators; (9) the ability of Alvotech or its partners to enroll and retain patients in clinical studies; (10) the ability of Alvotech or its partners to gain approval from regulators for planned clinical studies, study plans or sites; (11) the ability of Alvotech's partners to conduct, supervise and monitor existing and potential future clinical studies, which may impact development timelines and plans; (12) Alvotech's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval or authorizations of its products, including the timing or likelihood of expansion into additional markets or geographies; (13) the success of Alvotech's current and future collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships or licensing arrangements; (14) Alvotech's ability, and that of its commercial partners, to execute their commercialization strategy for approved products; (15) Alvotech's ability to manufacture sufficient commercial supply of its approved products; (16) the outcome of ongoing and future litigation regarding Alvotech's products and product candidates; (17) the impact of worsening macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation and interest rates and general market conditions, conflicts in Ukraine, the Middle East and other global geopolitical tension, on the Company's business, financial position, strategy and anticipated milestones; and (18) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in documents that Alvotech may from time to time file or furnish with the SEC. There may be additional risks that Alvotech does not presently know or that Alvotech currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Alvotech does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements or to inform the recipient of any matters of which any of them becomes aware of which may affect any matter referred to in this communication. Alvotech disclaims any and all liability for any loss or damage (whether foreseeable or not) suffered or incurred by any person or entity as a result of anything contained or omitted from this communication and such liability is expressly disclaimed. The recipient agrees that it shall not seek to sue or otherwise hold Alvotech or any of its directors, officers, employees, affiliates, agents, advisors, or representatives liable in any respect for the provision of this communication, the information contained in this communication, or the omission of any information from this communication.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income or Loss USD in thousands, except for per share amounts 2024 2023 2022 Product revenue 273,472 48,699 24,836 License and other revenue 216,210 42,735 58,193 Other income 2,296 1,948 1,988 Cost of product revenue (185,309) (160,856) (64,095) Research and development expenses (171,312) (210,827) (180,622) General and administrative expenses (65,713) (76,559) (186,742) Operating profit / (loss) 69,644 (354,860) (346,442) Share of net loss of joint venture - (7,153) (2,590) Impairment loss on investment in joint venture - (21,519) - Loss on sale of interest in joint venture (2,970) - - Finance income 80,145 4,823 2,549 Finance costs (303,165) (267,157) (188,419) Exchange rate differences 8,161 (5,183) 10,566 Loss on extinguishment of financial liabilities (69,378) - (27,311) Non-operating loss (287,207) (296,189) (205,205) Loss before taxes (217,563) (651,049) (551,647) Income tax (expense) / benefit (14,301) 99,318 38,067 Loss for the year (231,864) (551,731) (513,580) Other comprehensive loss Item that will be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange rate differences on translation of foreign operations (690) (86) (6,111) Total comprehensive loss (232,554) (551,817) (519,691) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss for the year per share (0.87) (2.43) (2.60)

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

USD in thousands



Non-current assets 31 December

2024 31 December

2023 Property, plant and equipment 284,546 236,779 Right-of-use assets 125,198 119,802 Goodwill 11,330 12,058 Other intangible assets 20,621 19,076 Contract assets 22,710 10,856 Interest in joint venture - 18,494 Other long-term assets 3,615 2,244 Restricted cash - 26,132 Deferred tax assets 298,360 309,807 Total non-current assets 766,380 755,248 Current assets Inventories 127,889 74,433 Trade receivables 160,217 41,292 Contract assets 67,304 35,193 Other current assets 48,064 31,871 Receivables from related parties 118 896 Cash and cash equivalents 51,428 11,157 Total current assets 455,020 194,842 Total assets 1,221,400 950,090

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position USD in thousands Equity 31 December 31 December 2024 2023 Share capital 2,826 2,279 Share premium 2,007,058 1,229,690 Other reserves 17,272 42,911 Translation reserve (2,218) (1,528) Accumulated deficit (2,437,709) (2,205,845) Total equity (412,771) (932,493) Non-current liabilities Borrowings 1,035,882 922,134 Derivative financial liabilities 210,224 520,553 Lease liabilities 112,137 105,632 Contract liabilities 80,721 73,261 Deferred tax liability 1,811 53 Total non-current liabilities 1,440,775 1,621,633 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 67,126 80,563 Lease liabilities 9,515 9,683 Current maturities of borrowings 32,702 38,025 Liabilities to related parties 8,465 9,851 Contract liabilities 15,980 59,183 Taxes payable 204 925 Other current liabilities 59,404 62,720 Total current liabilities 193,396 260,950 Total liabilities 1,634,171 1,882,583 Total equity and liabilities 1,221,400 950,090

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

USD thousands Cash flows from operating activities 2024 2023 2022 Loss for the period (231,864) (551,731) (513,580) Adjustments for non-cash items: Gain on extinguishment of SARs liability - - (4,803) Share-listing expense - - 83,411 Long-term incentive plan expense - 78 5,492 Depreciation and amortization 31,301 24,210 20,409 Impairment of other intangible assets - 1,779 2,755 Change in allowance for receivables (946) 18,500 - Change in inventory reserves (3,483) 8,341 - Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 365 - Impairment loss on investment in joint venture - 21,519 - Loss on sale of interest in joint venture 2,970 - - Share of net loss of joint venture - 7,153 2,590 Finance income (80,145) (4,823) (2,549) Finance costs 303,165 267,157 188,419 Loss on extinguishment of financial liabilities 69,378 - 27,311 Share-based payments 7,626 18,033 10,317 Exchange rate difference (8,161) 5,183 (10,566) Income tax benefit 14,301 (99,318) (38,067) Operating cash flow before movement in working capital 104,142 (283,554) (228,861) Increase in inventories (49,973) (11,304) (32,412) (Increase) in trade receivables (119,063) (8,320) (3,576) Decrease / (increase) in receivables with related parties 20 881 (437) (Increase) in contract assets (45,192) (17,393) (9,218) (Increase) in other assets (7,125) (802) (17,194) (Decrease) increase in trade and other payables (13,695) 31,772 16,442 (Decrease) / increase in contract liabilities (31,446) 35,396 19,396 (Decrease) / increase in liabilities with related parties (7,871) 1,280 493 (Decrease) in other liabilities (14,299) (5,182) (21,384) Cash used in operations (184,502) (257,226) (276,751) Interest received 4,617 3,649 568 Interest paid (54,921) (57,254) (35,372) Income tax paid (2,037) (1,354) (834) Net cash used in operating activities (236,843) (312,185) (312,389)