National Health Investors: NHI Announces Appointment of Robert W. Chapin, Jr. to the Board of Directors

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) (the "Company" or "NHI") announced today that Robert W. Chapin, Jr. is joining the NHI Board of Directors (the "Board") effective immediately.

Mr. Chapin has been appointed to the Board's special committee of disinterested directors to negotiate, review, analyze and approve any potential lease between NHI and NHC and all related items or explore any other possible alternatives.

Mr. Chapin has served in various executive and leadership positions for private equity and real estate investment platforms over the past three decades. Mr. Chapin has served as the executive chairman of Channel Marker Advisors, LLC since 2024. From 2013 until December 2023, he served as founder, chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer of Bridge Seniors Housing Fund Manager LLC, a fund manager for private equity real estate funds focused on investments in senior housing and medical properties. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chapin served as chief executive officer of Servant Capital Group and Servant Healthcare Group, a sub-advisor to a non-traded public REIT. From 1998 until 2006, Mr. Chapin was a founding member of CNL Retirement Properties, a non-traded public REIT. Currently, Mr. Chapin is a voting member of the investment committee for all Bridge Investment Group senior housing funds. He also serves on the board of trustees of Apollo Diversified Real Estate Funds, a management investment company that is operated as an interval fund and is comprised of a diversified portfolio of private real estate funds and publicly traded real estate securities, since 2021. Mr. Chapin also serves on the board of several other private and non-profit companies affiliated with the healthcare and senior housing industry including KARE, Nona Scientific and Jobs Partnership. Mr. Chapin previously served on the board of directors of National Investment Center for Seniors Housing, the board of trustees of Griffin International Access Credit Fund and the board of trustees of Griffin International Access Real Estate Fund. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from Appalachian State University and MBA-One year course completion Finance at Crummer Graduate School of Business, Rollins College.

Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Robb to the NHI Board of Directors. Robb's extensive background in senior housing meets a critical need for our Board and we expect his contributions to create long-term value for our stockholders. Robb also has deep experience in real estate investments and capital markets which adds to the depth of our Board at a critical time for NHI as we look to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity ahead."

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

