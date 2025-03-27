Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) ("City View" or the "Company"), an innovative Canadian-based cannabis-infused edibles manufacturing company, would like to announce further to its press releases on October 17,2024 and December 23, 2024 that the remaining balance of units available for sale on the offering will remain open until May 10, 2025. Under the First Tranche announced on December 23, 2024, the Company issued 23,475,000 units for gross proceeds of $234,750. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the First Tranche. For the remaining financing the Company intends to issue 76,525,000 units for gross proceeds of $765,250.

The details of the financing as reported on October 17, 2024 are as follows:

The Company intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 100,000,0000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.01 per Unit (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 3 years following the date of issuance; except that, from and after the date that is one year after the closing date, if the average closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE is equal to or exceeds $0.055 during any 10 trading day period, then the Company may anytime thereafter accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date on which the Company issues notice to all the warrant holders of the new expiry date (and the Company will also issue a press release on the same date as it issues notice confirming the new expiry date of the warrants).

The Units will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Private Placement, which will be considered a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The non-brokered private placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. The Company will pay finders' fees to eligible finders in connection with the Private Placement, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies. The securities being issued in the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes.

About City View Green Holdings Inc.

City View is a leading consumer packaged goods company focused on the development of cannabis infused edibles with the receipt of its Cannabis Act processing license on April 30, 2021. For more information visit: www.cityviewgreen.ca.

For further information contact:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are not composed of historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, among others, availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, delays in the development of projects, and ability to predict or counteract potential impact of COVID19 coronavirus on factors relevant to the Company's business. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246294

SOURCE: City View Green Holdings Inc.