Donnerstag, 27.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Trump-Dekret entfesselt Kupfer-Boom - ist DAS der nächste +2.000?%-Explorer?
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
27.03.25
08:03 Uhr
0,025 Euro
+0,001
+4,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
27.03.2025 13:33 Uhr
150 Leser
Coinsilium Group Limited: Highlights from the Official Launch of Forza! Gibraltar - Opening Addresses & Keynote Presentation

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Highlights from the Official Launch of Forza! Gibraltar - Opening Addresses & Keynote Presentation 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Highlights from the Official Launch of Forza! Gibraltar - Opening Addresses & Keynote 
Presentation 
27-March-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Coinsilium Group Limited 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Highlights from the Official Launch of Forza! Gibraltar - Opening Addresses & Keynote Presentation 
Gibraltar, 27 March 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN), a Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is 
pleased to provide the following update regarding Forza!, the Company's wholly-owned Gibraltar subsidiary. 
On 18 March 2025, Forza! Gibraltar-Coinsilium Group's wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary-was officially launched during 
the Bitcoin Horizons: Global Adoption and Asset Strategy event, hosted by Startup Grind Gibraltar, at the Sunborn Yacht 
Hotel, Gibraltar. 
The Company is pleased to share a recorded video featuring key moments from the launch for those who were unable to 
attend in person. This includes: 
   -- A welcome from The Hon. Nigel Feetham KC KCK, Gibraltar's Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry 
 
   -- An opening address by Coinsilium Chairman and Co-founder, Malcolm Pallé, introducing the strategic vision 
  for Forza! 
   -- A keynote presentation by James Van Straten, Senior Analyst at CoinDesk and Strategic Advisor to 
  Coinsilium and Forza!, exploring the evolving role of Bitcoin in corporate finance and treasury strategy 
With the video recording now available, the Company invites investors and stakeholders to watch and gain firsthand 
insights into Forza!'s mission to go beyond a simple buy-and-hold approach to Bitcoin. By deploying advanced digital 
asset strategies designed to enhance yield and grow treasury reserves-supported by cutting-edge automation from Otomato 
technology-Forza! is championing the adoption of Bitcoin as a powerful tool for forward-thinking treasury management. 
Link to Video here: https://youtu.be/aRODYnqI1tI 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
Coinsilium Group Limited                   +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman              +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                 www.coinsilium.com 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                               +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
Nick Emerson 
Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) 
                               +44 203 179 5300 
Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  380381 
EQS News ID:  2107596 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2107596&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2025 08:01 ET (12:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
