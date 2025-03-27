DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Highlights from the Official Launch of Forza! Gibraltar - Opening Addresses & Keynote Presentation

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN), a Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to provide the following update regarding Forza!, the Company's wholly-owned Gibraltar subsidiary. On 18 March 2025, Forza! Gibraltar-Coinsilium Group's wholly owned Gibraltar subsidiary-was officially launched during the Bitcoin Horizons: Global Adoption and Asset Strategy event, hosted by Startup Grind Gibraltar, at the Sunborn Yacht Hotel, Gibraltar. The Company is pleased to share a recorded video featuring key moments from the launch for those who were unable to attend in person. This includes: -- A welcome from The Hon. Nigel Feetham KC KCK, Gibraltar's Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry -- An opening address by Coinsilium Chairman and Co-founder, Malcolm Pallé, introducing the strategic vision for Forza! -- A keynote presentation by James Van Straten, Senior Analyst at CoinDesk and Strategic Advisor to Coinsilium and Forza!, exploring the evolving role of Bitcoin in corporate finance and treasury strategy With the video recording now available, the Company invites investors and stakeholders to watch and gain firsthand insights into Forza!'s mission to go beyond a simple buy-and-hold approach to Bitcoin. By deploying advanced digital asset strategies designed to enhance yield and grow treasury reserves-supported by cutting-edge automation from Otomato technology-Forza! is championing the adoption of Bitcoin as a powerful tool for forward-thinking treasury management. Link to Video here: https://youtu.be/aRODYnqI1tI

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on holding Bitcoin and deploying digital asset strategies. In addition to acting as a Bitcoin treasury vehicle, Forza utilises stablecoins to generate yield, with the objective of enhancing the productivity of its Bitcoin holdings. Forza also promotes the broader adoption of digital assets, with a particular emphasis on Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

