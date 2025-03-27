Nextech3D.ai Advances its AI First Initiative With The Integration of an AI-Powered Chat Agent

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a leading technology company specializing in AI-powered 3D modeling, augmented reality, and immersive experiences, today announced the integration of its first AI-powered customer service chat agent on its website. This AI assistant with advanced voice technology, is designed to enhance customer experience and sales by offering appointment scheduling, a custom knowledge base tailored to Nextech's services and offerings, natural voice interactions, and seamless live agent transitions.

"At Nextech, we are always seeking innovative solutions to improve the way we engage with our customers," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO at Nextech. "With the integration of this AI assistant, we can now offer a more personalized, efficient, and accessible support system that meets the evolving expectations of our customers."

Nextech previously announced its push into AI with the adoption of AI in its 3D model production. Today's news of adopting AI chat agents is a significant step toward becoming an AI first technology company that can compete at the highest level.

Key features include of the AI chat:

? Appointment Scheduling & Lead Generation - The chatbot automates appointment bookings and captures high-quality leads, allowing Nextech to optimize customer engagement and service efficiency.

? Custom Website Knowledge Base - The AI assistant is fully programmed with Nextech's unique website information, providing precise and brand-aligned responses to customer inquiries.

? Live Agent Handoff - When necessary, the AI assistant seamlessly transitions conversations to a live Nextech representative, ensuring customers always receive the help they need.

? Human-Like Voice Interaction - Utilizing Eleven Labs' AI voice technology, Nextech's virtual assistant communicates naturally, making interactions A New Era for Nextech's Customer Support.

The integration of AI chat agents represents Nextech's commitment to providing top-tier customer service. With the ability to handle high volumes of inquiries, offer instant responses, and continuously learn from interactions, the AI assistant ensures that Nextech remains at the forefront of digital customer engagement. "By leveraging this AI-driven chat technology, we're enhancing our ability to connect with customers in a meaningful way while optimizing our internal workflows," added CEO Evan Gappelberg. "We're excited about the future of AI-powered support and its impact on customer satisfaction."

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai .

About Nextech3D.ai Nextech3D.ai or the "Company," (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS), is a versatile augmented reality and AI technology company that utilizes its proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to craft immersive 3D experiences at scale for manufacturers with CAD files and for E-COMMERCE merchants. The Company's primary focus lies in creating high-quality 3D WebAR photorealistic models for Amazon and various other online retailers with patented 2D-3D technology.

