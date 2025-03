WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS), an electronic components maker, said on Thursday that its security division has received an order of around $76 million to provide airport screening solutions for an international airport.Among the systems to be deployed are the RTT 110 explosive detection system to screen hold baggage and Itemiser 5X to detect explosives and narcotics.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX