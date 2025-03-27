Massimo Group Reports Fiscal Year End 2024 Financial Results

GARLAND, Texas, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, noting revenue from sales of UTVs, ATVs and electric bikes increased by $4.1 million, or 4.0%, from $103.3 million in fiscal 2023 to $107.5 million in fiscal 2024. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Massimo reported a positive working capital of $19.2 million, with an increase in net cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

The increase in revenue was primarily attributed to Massimo's expansion of product sales into large retail stores in the U.S., along with a shift in the Company's sales strategy.

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries Massimo Motor Sports and Massimo Marine LLC, manufactures, imports and distributes a diversified and competitive portfolio of products including UTVs, ATVs, motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, tractors and recreational pontoon boats among other product lines designed for outdoor enthusiasts.

David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group, emphasized operational highlights including the below.

Relocation of its MVR Golf Cart series production to its state of the art facility located in Garland, Texas.

A new robotic assembly line, which increases efficiency, enhances quality control and improves worker safety in Garland.

Massimo's nationwide distribution network now includes six strategically located centers: Edison, New Jersey; City of Industry, California; Port Wentworth, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Garland, Texas; and Edwardsville, Illinois.

The Company continues to deepen its relationships with key retail partners through active engagement at major industry events.

The company plans to expand into AI Application Robotic Products, partnering with manufacturers to distribute AI-powered companions and utility assistants, transforming the business beyond traditional powersports into high-tech, AI-driven applications.

MASSIMO GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023





As of December 31,





2024



2023

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,210,084



$ 765,814

Accounts receivable, net



6,589,038





9,566,445

Inventories, net



27,258,640





25,800,912

Advance to suppliers



99,076





1,589,328

Due from a related party



8,576





-

Prepaid and other current assets



1,220,432





637,509

Total current assets



45,385,846





38,360,008



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment at cost, net



532,259





399,981

Right of use operating lease assets, net



9,485,899





1,478,221

Right of use financing lease assets, net



71,801





113,549

Deferred offering costs



-





1,457,119

Other non-current assets



49,500





-

Deferred tax assets



1,166,451





134,601

Total non-current assets



11,305,910





3,583,471

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 56,691,756



$ 41,943,479



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term loans

$ -



$ 303,583

Accounts payable



9,572,444





10,334,208

Other payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



6,169,193





2,441,966

Accrued return liabilities



261,588





283,276

Accrued warranty liabilities



503,553





619,113

Contract liabilities



449,999





1,835,411

Current portion of obligations under operating leases



2,119,894





847,368

Current portion of obligations under financing leases



43,421





41,647

Income tax payable



1,482,203





2,121,083

Loan from a related party



5,546,548





-

Total current liabilities



26,148,843





18,827,655



















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES















Obligations under operating leases, non-current



7,412,693





630,853

Obligations under financing leases, non-current



33,602





77,024

Loan from a related party



-





7,920,141

Total non-current liabilities



7,446,295





8,628,018

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 33,595,138



$ 27,455,673



















Commitments and Contingencies

































EQUITY















Common shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 41,539,950 and

40,000,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



41,539





40,000

Subscription receivable



-





(832,159)

Additional paid-in-capital



6,614,907





1,994,000

Retained earnings



16,440,172





13,285,965

Total equity



23,096,618





14,487,806



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 56,691,756



$ 41,943,479



MASSIMO GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023





For the Years Ended





December 31,





2024



2023















Revenues

$ 111,209,142



$ 115,037,544

Cost of revenues



76,865,803





79,126,454

Gross profit



34,343,339





35,911,090



















Operating expenses:















Selling expense



9,804,547





9,761,090

General and administrative



16,610,528





13,227,106

Impairment of advance to suppliers



772,780





-

Research and development



343,493





-

Total operating expenses



27,531,348





22,988,196



















Income from operations



6,811,991





12,922,894



















Other income (expense):















Other income, net



1,110,837





140,866

Loss on litigation



(3,645,092)





-

Interest expense



(98,667)





(518,731)

Total other (expense) income, net



(2,632,922)





(377,865)



















Income before income taxes



4,179,069





12,545,029



















Provision for income taxes



1,024,862





2,129,804



















Net income and comprehensive income

$ 3,154,207



$ 10,415,225



















Earnings per Share - basic

$ 0.08



$ 0.26

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



41,010,654





40,000,000

Earnings per Share - diluted

$ 0.08



$ 0.26

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



41,161,849





40,000,000



MASSIMO GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023





Year Ended December 31,





2024



2023















Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 3,154,207



$ 10,415,225

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



129,598





151,512

Non-cash operating lease expense



1,580,173





974,973

Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets



41,748





42,113

Write-off of accounts receivable



-





598,434

(Reversal of) provision of allowance for expected credit loss



(52,169)





203,301

Gain on disposal of property and equipment



(36,001)





(15,777)

Addition of inventories reserve, net



30,000





439,900

Impairment of advance to suppliers



772,780









Loss on litigation



3,645,092





-

Amortization of share-based compensation related to options granted



224,190





-

Amortization of share-based compensation related to RSU granted



922,399





-

Common stock issued for services



48,444









Deferred income tax recovery



(1,031,850)





(134,601)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



3,029,576





(3,536,449)

Inventories



(1,487,728)





(2,477,862)

Advance to suppliers



717,472





1,388,084

Prepaid and other current assets



(632,423)





(566,370)

Due from a related party



(8,576)





-

Accounts payables



(761,764)





1,356,453

Other payable, accrued expense and other current liabilities



82,135





(303,959)

Tax payable



(638,880)





2,121,083

Accrued warranty liabilities



(115,560)





358,582

Accrued return liabilities



(21,688)





(273,262)

Contract liabilities



(1,385,412)





1,139,137

Lease liabilities - operating lease



(1,533,485)





(974,973)

Net cash provided by operating activities



6,672,278





10,905,544



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Proceed from sales of property and equipment



162,001





13,500

Acquisition of property and equipment



(387,876)





(134,662)

Net cash used in investing activities



(225,875)





(121,162)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from bank loan



-





3,150,000

Repayment of bank loan



-





(8,750,000)

(Repayment of) proceeds from other loans



(303,583)





303,583

Repayment of finance lease liabilities



(41,648)





(40,003)

Repayment to related party



-





(142,427)

Deferred offering costs



(246,890)





(825,330)

Repayment of shareholder advance, net



(2,373,593)





(5,264,203)

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance costs



5,043,250





-

Proceeds from subscription deposits



920,331





601,841

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,997,867





(10,966,539)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



9,444,270





(182,157)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year



765,814





947,971

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year

$ 10,210,084



$ 765,814



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid for interest

$ 98,667



$ 518,731

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 2,695,591



$ 143,322



















NON-CASH ACTIVITIES















Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$ 9,587,851



$ 1,113,140

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease

$ -



$ 60,805

Common shares cancellation

$ 31,556



$ -



About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style minibikes. Founded in 2020, Massimo Marine manufactures and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf carts and pontoon boats, all of which are currently available for sale. The company's 376,000-square-foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, market positions, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the Company's ability to enhance its distribution network; entering into partnership with new retail partners, reductions to fulfilment times; the future financial and operational performance of Massimo; competitive position; Massimo's financial position, including estimated revenues, profitability, margins, losses and expenses; new products; operational efficiency; expansion into new markets; acquisitions; the establishment of an R&D department; and other plans and objectives of management. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, as updated by Massimo's subsequent filings, with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company

Dr. Yunhao Chen

Chief Financial Officer

Massimo Group

[email protected]

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000

[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group