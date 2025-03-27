Anzeige
Massimo Group Reports Fiscal Year End 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

GARLAND, Texas, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) ("Massimo" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, noting revenue from sales of UTVs, ATVs and electric bikes increased by $4.1 million, or 4.0%, from $103.3 million in fiscal 2023 to $107.5 million in fiscal 2024. As of Dec. 31, 2024, Massimo reported a positive working capital of $19.2 million, with an increase in net cash and cash equivalents of $9.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

The increase in revenue was primarily attributed to Massimo's expansion of product sales into large retail stores in the U.S., along with a shift in the Company's sales strategy.

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries Massimo Motor Sports and Massimo Marine LLC, manufactures, imports and distributes a diversified and competitive portfolio of products including UTVs, ATVs, motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, tractors and recreational pontoon boats among other product lines designed for outdoor enthusiasts.

David Shan, CEO of Massimo Group, emphasized operational highlights including the below.

  • Relocation of its MVR Golf Cart series production to its state of the art facility located in Garland, Texas.
  • A new robotic assembly line, which increases efficiency, enhances quality control and improves worker safety in Garland.
  • Massimo's nationwide distribution network now includes six strategically located centers: Edison, New Jersey; City of Industry, California; Port Wentworth, Georgia; Houston, Texas; Garland, Texas; and Edwardsville, Illinois.
  • The Company continues to deepen its relationships with key retail partners through active engagement at major industry events.
  • The company plans to expand into AI Application Robotic Products, partnering with manufacturers to distribute AI-powered companions and utility assistants, transforming the business beyond traditional powersports into high-tech, AI-driven applications.

MASSIMO GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023




As of December 31,




2024



2023


ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents


$

10,210,084



$

765,814


Accounts receivable, net



6,589,038




9,566,445


Inventories, net



27,258,640




25,800,912


Advance to suppliers



99,076




1,589,328


Due from a related party



8,576




-


Prepaid and other current assets



1,220,432




637,509


Total current assets



45,385,846




38,360,008











NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Property and equipment at cost, net



532,259




399,981


Right of use operating lease assets, net



9,485,899




1,478,221


Right of use financing lease assets, net



71,801




113,549


Deferred offering costs



-




1,457,119


Other non-current assets



49,500




-


Deferred tax assets



1,166,451




134,601


Total non-current assets



11,305,910




3,583,471


TOTAL ASSETS


$

56,691,756



$

41,943,479











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









CURRENT LIABILITIES









Short-term loans


$

-



$

303,583


Accounts payable



9,572,444




10,334,208


Other payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



6,169,193




2,441,966


Accrued return liabilities



261,588




283,276


Accrued warranty liabilities



503,553




619,113


Contract liabilities



449,999




1,835,411


Current portion of obligations under operating leases



2,119,894




847,368


Current portion of obligations under financing leases



43,421




41,647


Income tax payable



1,482,203




2,121,083


Loan from a related party



5,546,548




-


Total current liabilities



26,148,843




18,827,655











NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES









Obligations under operating leases, non-current



7,412,693




630,853


Obligations under financing leases, non-current



33,602




77,024


Loan from a related party



-




7,920,141


Total non-current liabilities



7,446,295




8,628,018


TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

33,595,138



$

27,455,673











Commitments and Contingencies


















EQUITY









Common shares, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 41,539,950 and
40,000,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively



41,539




40,000


Subscription receivable



-




(832,159)


Additional paid-in-capital



6,614,907




1,994,000


Retained earnings



16,440,172




13,285,965


Total equity



23,096,618




14,487,806











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


$

56,691,756



$

41,943,479


MASSIMO GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023




For the Years Ended




December 31,




2024



2023









Revenues


$

111,209,142



$

115,037,544


Cost of revenues



76,865,803




79,126,454


Gross profit



34,343,339




35,911,090











Operating expenses:









Selling expense



9,804,547




9,761,090


General and administrative



16,610,528




13,227,106


Impairment of advance to suppliers



772,780




-


Research and development



343,493




-


Total operating expenses



27,531,348




22,988,196











Income from operations



6,811,991




12,922,894











Other income (expense):









Other income, net



1,110,837




140,866


Loss on litigation



(3,645,092)




-


Interest expense



(98,667)




(518,731)


Total other (expense) income, net



(2,632,922)




(377,865)











Income before income taxes



4,179,069




12,545,029











Provision for income taxes



1,024,862




2,129,804











Net income and comprehensive income


$

3,154,207



$

10,415,225











Earnings per Share - basic


$

0.08



$

0.26


Weighted average shares outstanding - basic



41,010,654




40,000,000


Earnings per Share - diluted


$

0.08



$

0.26


Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted



41,161,849




40,000,000


MASSIMO GROUP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 AND 2023




Year Ended December 31,




2024



2023









Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income


$

3,154,207



$

10,415,225


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation



129,598




151,512


Non-cash operating lease expense



1,580,173




974,973


Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets



41,748




42,113


Write-off of accounts receivable



-




598,434


(Reversal of) provision of allowance for expected credit loss



(52,169)




203,301


Gain on disposal of property and equipment



(36,001)




(15,777)


Addition of inventories reserve, net



30,000




439,900


Impairment of advance to suppliers



772,780






Loss on litigation



3,645,092




-


Amortization of share-based compensation related to options granted



224,190




-


Amortization of share-based compensation related to RSU granted



922,399




-


Common stock issued for services



48,444






Deferred income tax recovery



(1,031,850)




(134,601)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



3,029,576




(3,536,449)


Inventories



(1,487,728)




(2,477,862)


Advance to suppliers



717,472




1,388,084


Prepaid and other current assets



(632,423)




(566,370)


Due from a related party



(8,576)




-


Accounts payables



(761,764)




1,356,453


Other payable, accrued expense and other current liabilities



82,135




(303,959)


Tax payable



(638,880)




2,121,083


Accrued warranty liabilities



(115,560)




358,582


Accrued return liabilities



(21,688)




(273,262)


Contract liabilities



(1,385,412)




1,139,137


Lease liabilities - operating lease



(1,533,485)




(974,973)


Net cash provided by operating activities



6,672,278




10,905,544











Cash flows from investing activities:









Proceed from sales of property and equipment



162,001




13,500


Acquisition of property and equipment



(387,876)




(134,662)


Net cash used in investing activities



(225,875)




(121,162)











Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from bank loan



-




3,150,000


Repayment of bank loan



-




(8,750,000)


(Repayment of) proceeds from other loans



(303,583)




303,583


Repayment of finance lease liabilities



(41,648)




(40,003)


Repayment to related party



-




(142,427)


Deferred offering costs



(246,890)




(825,330)


Repayment of shareholder advance, net



(2,373,593)




(5,264,203)


Proceeds from initial public offering, net of share issuance costs



5,043,250




-


Proceeds from subscription deposits



920,331




601,841


Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,997,867




(10,966,539)











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



9,444,270




(182,157)


Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year



765,814




947,971


Cash and cash equivalents, end of the year


$

10,210,084



$

765,814











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for interest


$

98,667



$

518,731


Cash paid for income taxes


$

2,695,591



$

143,322











NON-CASH ACTIVITIES









Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations


$

9,587,851



$

1,113,140


Right of use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease


$

-



$

60,805


Common shares cancellation


$

31,556



$

-


About Massimo Group

Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles and pontoon boats. Founded in 2009, Massimo Motor believes it offers some of the most value packed UTV's, off-road, and on-road vehicles in the industry. The company's product lines include a wide selection of farm and ranch tested utility UTVs, recreational ATVs, and Americana style minibikes. Founded in 2020, Massimo Marine manufactures and sells Pontoon and Tritoon boats with a dedication to innovative design, quality craftsmanship, and great customer service. Massimo Group is also developing electric versions of UTVs, golf carts and pontoon boats, all of which are currently available for sale. The company's 376,000-square-foot factory is in the heart of the Dallas / Fort Worth area of Texas in the city of Garland. For more information, visit massimomotor.com and massimomarine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "seek," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate," "plan," and other words and terms of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include information concerning statements regarding future cash needs, future operations, market positions, business plans and future financial results; and any other statements that are not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the Company's ability to enhance its distribution network; entering into partnership with new retail partners, reductions to fulfilment times; the future financial and operational performance of Massimo; competitive position; Massimo's financial position, including estimated revenues, profitability, margins, losses and expenses; new products; operational efficiency; expansion into new markets; acquisitions; the establishment of an R&D department; and other plans and objectives of management. In making these statements, we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. We believe these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any future events or financial results. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Massimo, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Massimo's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, as updated by Massimo's subsequent filings, with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Massimo undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company
Dr. Yunhao Chen
Chief Financial Officer
Massimo Group
[email protected]

Corporate Communications
IBN
Austin, Texas
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
512.354.7000
[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group

