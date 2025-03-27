Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQB: MBXBF) ("Microbix®" or the "Company"), a life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the voting results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") which was held on March 26, 2025.

At the Meeting, 42.83% of the issued and outstanding shares were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") dated February 7, 2024. The Circular is available on the Company's website (www.microbix.com) and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

All of the board of directors nominees listed in the Circular were re-elected as directors of Microbix. Results of the vote were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Withheld % Withheld Peter M. Blecher 59,150,233 99.22% 464,309 0.78% Mark A. Cochran 57,236,733 96.01% 2,377,809 3.99% Vaughn C. Embro-Pantalony 56,575,096 94.90% 3,039,446 5.10% Joseph D. Renner 59,571,733 99.93% 42,809 0.07% Martin Marino 59,155,733 99.23% 458,809 0.77% Cameron Groome 56,577,096 94.90% 3,037,446 5.10% Jennifer Stewart 52,242,983 87.63% 7,371,559 12.37%

Shareholders also approved a resolution re-appointing the Company's auditors, Ernst & Young LLP, with 99.92% of the votes cast in favour.

The slides of management's presentation at the Meeting have been posted at www.microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and sales now targeting C$ 2.0 million or more per month. It makes and exports a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, Microbix's business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its corporate presentation, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedar.com for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2025 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix®, DxTM, Kinlytic®, and QAPs are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.