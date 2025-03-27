Anzeige
PSEG Supports STEM Education With Students 2 Science

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2025 / We're proud to expand our partnership with Students 2 Science to provide over 450,000 New Jersey students with hands-on experiences and career guidance to shape their futures in STEM.

Students 2 Science is on a mission to level the education gap by bringing high-quality STEM education to students in need. As part of our longstanding relationship, our PSEG Foundation has awarded them with a $250,000 grant to support an expansion of their STEM programs Improving Student and Aptitude for Careers in STEM (ISAAC) and the Career Advancement Program.

This expansion will allow Students 2 Science to run 300 elementary school sessions, 300 middle and high school ISAAC days and a summer program for students in grades 3-12.

Visit http://spr.ly/60410nc6F to learn more.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
